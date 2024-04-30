SWAP SHOP TUESDAY APRIL 30, 2024

April 30, 2024
SwapShop
1.LF FOR A WASHING MACHINE  757-894-1417

2.Looking to rent a box truck for $200 per month 757-694-1398

3.LF 1-2 bedroom rental, furniture for sale, 20″ rims and tires for sale 757-505-6783

4.Landscaping trailer $4,000 757-442-5513

5.26″ girl’s 3 speed bike, Maytag dryer $85, infants crib $85 757-302-1010

6.Shed 8’x12′ like new $2,500 757-894-4153

7.LF red geraniums  757-336-3485

8.Lot of furniture for sale, 2007 Ford F-150 does not run $775 obo 302-519-1311

9.LF a mini van in good condition 757-815-1389

10.LF a refrigerator and electric cook stove 757-678-3230

