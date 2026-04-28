SWAP SHOP TUESDAY APRIL 28, 2026

April 28, 2026
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Landscape trailer with rear ramp. Tube steel construction. new tires and lights. Tool crib on front. Excellent condition titled with new plates. $1650.00. 757.999.4140

2.2004 Sea Hunt Boat with T Top. 2007 4 stroke yamaha with low hours. Ready to go! Text for pictures 757-894-0653. Located in Bloxom, Va. Asking $23,000.

3.FS QUEEN SIZE ADJUSTABLE BED WITH REMOTE, AND SHEETS $850 757 442 3306.

4.FS ENGINE HORSE $200, 2003 GRAND AM $2,000, AIR COMPRESSOR. $50 757 710 2577.

5.LF SOME WHO BUYS OR SELLS ANTIQUE DOLLS OR OLD GLASS AND LF CLOTHING RACKS ON WHEELS 757 350 5476

6.FS DARK GREEN RECLINER $150 AND OUTDOOR DINETTE SET $150 757 894 9163.

 

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

April 28, 2026, 8:00 pm
Overcast clouds
ESE
Overcast clouds
52°F
4 mph
Apparent: 50°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 62%
Winds: 4 mph ESE
Windgusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:10 am
Sunset: 7:49 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Member of the

esva chamber