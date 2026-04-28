SWAP SHOP TUESDAY APRIL 28, 2026

1.Landscape trailer with rear ramp. Tube steel construction. new tires and lights. Tool crib on front. Excellent condition titled with new plates. $1650.00. 757.999.4140

2.2004 Sea Hunt Boat with T Top. 2007 4 stroke yamaha with low hours. Ready to go! Text for pictures 757-894-0653. Located in Bloxom, Va. Asking $23,000.

3.FS QUEEN SIZE ADJUSTABLE BED WITH REMOTE, AND SHEETS $850 757 442 3306.

4.FS ENGINE HORSE $200, 2003 GRAND AM $2,000, AIR COMPRESSOR. $50 757 710 2577.

5.LF SOME WHO BUYS OR SELLS ANTIQUE DOLLS OR OLD GLASS AND LF CLOTHING RACKS ON WHEELS 757 350 5476

6.FS DARK GREEN RECLINER $150 AND OUTDOOR DINETTE SET $150 757 894 9163.