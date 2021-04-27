- Looking for an orange or yellow outside cat if anyone has one they are giving away. Will be well taken care of and has a camper for shelter. Text or call 757 710 6779
- Looking for a wooden picnic table and benches for a reasonable price – used in good condition is fine. 7577101046
- L/f late mode car or truck reasonably priced can need some work will buy the car sitting in driveway not being used 6097804960
- For Sale! 2006 Acura RSX – Silver w/ 150k miles. Runs Great! Looks Great ~ just detailed! New tires 2020. On display at eastern shore auto body (fairgrounds road). Take it for a Test Drive today! Asking $4000 obo. 4432501475
- looking for a rabbit dog puppy for my granddaughter as a pet and also have a 98 Honda outboard 15 horse 4 stroke long shaft for sale 1000 dollars new waterpump ready to go 7578940196
- BRAND NEW! Ninja air fryer,never been used,still in box,asking $65 7577774164
- pre-cast concrete steps. 5 foot wide with 5 steps plus landing..Free but must pick up. Please text or call if interested 7577098000
- Father/Son looking for hunting land to rent for upcoming hunting season. Please call/text 757-990-1305
- FOR SALE 2 GE 5200 BTU AIR CONDITIONERS USED ONE SEASON $60 EACH OR BOTH FOR $100; 2 MATCHED PENN SENATOR 114-H DEEP SEA REELS & GARCIA CONOLON 2879-A RODS $70 EACH OR BOTH FOR $120 CALL 787-2860
- Looking to rent 1 or 2 bdrm apt or house 2526981580
- Like to buy camcorder vhs-c or vhs bandcamp take 8mm tape thick and thin ones 757-448-7488 after 3,:30pm call or text
- Looking for a used mobile home trailer, Can be a rebuild for a reasonable price. Must be in good enough condition to be moved. Serious inquiries only. 2526982852
- 7577098115 Brown eggs for sale
- 10 hp Coleman 5000 watt generator holds 2 1/2 gallons of gas $200, 7094787, Lf Remington 22 semi auto rifle
- I am a Songwriter in the studio Lf a male company singer who has an Allen Jackson type voice, Send a tape or cd, need to hear the quality of the voice. Elizabeth Wallace P.O. Box 144 belle haven va 23306
- Heavy duty 12k pound trailer hitch $250 Comes with levels 7103813
- Large organic eggs 3 dollars a dozen, 2 dollars a dozen if you bring something to carry them in 7573872008
- 2 trailer receiver hitches 2 and 5/16th inch 10k pounds $25 for both. 8000 watt generator $500 3196085
- Collection of nascar memorabilia in great condition still in box Lf someone that is interested 7101489
- Lf 2 door fridge in good condition preferably with separate freezer door 7578541834
- 8546398 Picnic bench with wheels $40
- Lf good used car trailer that may need a little work dual axle cheap as possible, Lf full sized work truck cheap as possible may need some work 3025191311
- Tan Sofa $50 in good condition, Mattress and boxspring $50 757919001
- Computer desk chairs in excellent condition, Nordic track treadmill in excellent condition like the ones in the gym 7577104829
- Lf 3 or 4 commercial sized crab pots and a live box to store crabs 4439680623
- 3 axle utility trailer 7100810
- Lf used 8000 btu air conditioner 7108324
- Lf a rooster and a female canary, Lf deck for craftsman riding mower 4107263371
- Brand new blue queen sleep sofa, large antique dining table with 8 chairs. 7577100961
- Lf a hood for a Jon Deere LT155 Lawn Mower 7573773689
- Lf a vending machine 7573500512
