SWAP SHOP TUESDAY APRIL 16, 2024

1.Parcel of land for sale in Pocomoke City . 409 Walnut Street Pocomoke City Maryland 7600 square feet . Taxes are $525 yearly. Asking $5000 OBO. Call or text Dave at 443-614-2566

2.4 reel an rod combos & 2 reels alone they are 9/0s, 6/0s, an 114s all offshore ready $450 for all or 100$ a piece for rods an reels an $50 a piece for the 2 reels alone. 3 bag Husqvarna grass catching system brand new in the box never opened for a zero turn Husqvarna mower. $200Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703

3.For sale: Interior door for mobile home 34 x 76 $60 Call or Text 757-999-4999

4.LF A MERITS POWER WHEEL CHAIR. MUST BE CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. LF A HOSPITAL BED WITH THE MATRESS. MUST BE CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. 757-693-0720

5.Lot of vintage hand planes. Prices vary or buy lot. Wright 8400 3/4″ Drive Ratchet. 30″ long. Made in USA. Ratchet only works in one direction, otherwise good condition. $30 obo, Vintage Simplex 51P vise with 5 1/4″ jaws. Old heavy vise in good condition. $130 Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore. 410-430-0476

6.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo, “E” mail me at: [email protected]. / Used golf balls.$40.00 for a bucket full. Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) One left hand one right hand.$30.00 each. 302-430-4645

7.Looking for a good used Dirt and Gravel Drag for a Lawn Mower at a good price. 757-694-8366

8.8,000 BTU a/c $45, small micro wave $25 443-534-0662

9. LF broken hand gardening tools, LF parts for a 3.8L dodge motor, LF Briggs-Stratton tiller 757-694-1398

10.LF a free English Bulldog 757-607-6112

11.For sale pat and tong clam rig best offer 757-824-4788

12.2011 BMW 328I Xdrive $8,000 757-709-2459

13.For sale camper shell for a Chevy S-10, push mower 757-387-2044

14.New in box 30 hp. Tohatsu boat motor $3,000, 2022 New Holland tractor w acc. $18,000 757-709-9182

15For sale new Troy Bilt walk behind self propelled mower/bush hog 757-710-8042

16.2008 Hyndia Elantra $3,600 757-693-1807

17.12’x16′ shed $2,500 757-505-9325

18.Dog bath $35 757-709-0472

19.Set of rims and tires 235/75R20 $550 240-416-2862

20.for sale box T.V., vintage oil burner stove 757-678-3619

21.For sale 2011 VW minivan, zero turn mower, pallets 757-854-8646

22.For sale Asparagus 757-350-5036

23.Looking for a female miniature Doberman to mate with male, Rouge bass guitar $500, engine hoist $150 757-678-3520

24.55 gal. plastic drums $15, 55 gal. steel drums $20 uncut, $30 cut, LF mower deck for LA108 John Deere mower and a LT 1024 Cub Cadet 757-505-6863