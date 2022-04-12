  1. 46-inch Husqvarna lawn tractor, deluxe model in good condition, in Pungoteague. $800 757-695-0294
  2. L/F LATE MODEL CARS AND TRUCKS IN RUNNING CONDITION TEXT PICS AND PRICE 609-817-3310
  3. Box of drill bits for sale, Looking to do yard work  757-787-7969
  4. 1/2 hp ECM motor for HVAC $250, LF full/part time aide for male $11.81 hr. 757-787-8455
  5. LF .22 cal. rifle  443-614-7379
  6. John Deere 42″ mower, 42″ Craftsman mower $1,200 for both  757-68-2566
  7. 2001 International dump truck, John Deere back hoe  757-710-0810
  8. Men’s shoes size 11, 8 1/2, and 8  709-8202
  9. Queen Mattress $20. 757-694-5099
  10. Poulan Pro pole saw $125, 5 hp Winston tiller $450  710-3813
  11. 24′ aluminum ladder for sale  757-607-7511
  12. 1997 Dodge 4×4 pick up $1,800, 6-7 riding mowers 757-350-9849
  13. LF cheap reliable vehicle, LF place to live in Mappsville area, dryer for sale 757-694-8555