- 46-inch Husqvarna lawn tractor, deluxe model in good condition, in Pungoteague. $800 757-695-0294
- L/F LATE MODEL CARS AND TRUCKS IN RUNNING CONDITION TEXT PICS AND PRICE 609-817-3310
- Box of drill bits for sale, Looking to do yard work 757-787-7969
- 1/2 hp ECM motor for HVAC $250, LF full/part time aide for male $11.81 hr. 757-787-8455
- LF .22 cal. rifle 443-614-7379
- John Deere 42″ mower, 42″ Craftsman mower $1,200 for both 757-68-2566
- 2001 International dump truck, John Deere back hoe 757-710-0810
- Men’s shoes size 11, 8 1/2, and 8 709-8202
- Queen Mattress $20. 757-694-5099
- Poulan Pro pole saw $125, 5 hp Winston tiller $450 710-3813
- 24′ aluminum ladder for sale 757-607-7511
- 1997 Dodge 4×4 pick up $1,800, 6-7 riding mowers 757-350-9849
- LF cheap reliable vehicle, LF place to live in Mappsville area, dryer for sale 757-694-8555
