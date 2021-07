1. FREE – RACK for 150 gallon oil tank

14′ boat, motor, and trailer. 40 HP Johnson tilt and trim. Ready to go fishing

757 787-3070

The phone number didn’t work last week because we were switching to Spectrum. It works now!

2. Ducks for sale 710-3192

3. For Sale:

2003 Pontiac Vibe

185,000 miles

2 owners (friends with maintenance info)

STICK SHIFT, 5 in the floor

A/C is strong

Sunroof

Some cosmetic flaws but runs great!

Asking $3,000 dollars

Call/text 757-710-2997

4. 5×8 Utility trailer for sale Price is $550.00. Phone 757-442-7183 if no answer please leave a message and we will return the call.

5. android tv stick exc like new in original box full hd capable… netflix, you tube prime video and disney plus.. asking $40…894-2434

6. 100+ golf Balls…DUMBELLS AND WEIGHTS.. SLIDE PROJECTOR….414 0429

7. BELLE HAVEN HANDYMAN SPECIAL… 3 BR.. OWNER FINANCING ALSO FISHING REELS 4140429

8 LF LADY TO DO HOUSEWORK CALL GLENN AT 787-8315 WILL DISCUSS JOG AND WAGES.

9. SAMSUNG FROST FREE REFRIGERATOR EXC NEGOTIABLE… FRIGIDAIRE FROST FREE FREEZER… 442-3306

10. 98 CHEVY EXT CAB,, $2800…. SAVAGE BOLT ACTION RIFLE WITH SCOPE 709-4362

11. 42 INCH WHITE RIDING MOWER… 757-694-7726

12 LF. JUNK APPLAINCES SCRAP METAL REMOVED FREE… 678-2566

13. 2 BOTTTLES.. ONE COCA COLA ONE BIG NICKE.L COKE BOTTLE FROM EXMORE.. 787-3332

14. SEVERAL Kenmore sewing machine needles.. different sizes… free… 665-4473

15. LF A VHS PLAYER TO BORROW TO VIEW SOME TAPES 787-3882

16. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM MOBILE HOME ON 3.5 ACRES OF LAND 15X70 2011 MODEL… 894-9564

17. END TABLES $10 EA.. OAK DINING ROOM CHAIRS… ANSONIA 30-DAY WIND UP CLOCK $50…442-9030

18. 710-5238 AFTER 5 FREE. TO SOMEONE WHO HAS CHILDREN A LARGE SWING SET.. SET UP… IN YARD.. YOU PICK UP… FREE…. LF SOMEBODY TO DO SOME WEED EATING AT REG. PRICE.. HAVE TO HAVE YOUR OWN GRASS CUTTER AND WEED EATER… LF A ROTWEILLER PUPPY…710-5238,,

19… HOOSIER CABINET OAK.. CHINA CLOSET… A LOT OF FURNITURE… A LOAD OF ANTIQUES… BOTTLES ETC… 694-8625

20. 4 TIRES 2R17 245 694-7607 665-4342 $175

21. 2003 25000 DODGE RAM UTILITY VAN… WORK VAN… WITH CAGE AND RACKS… FULLY LOADED EVERYTHING WORKS… INSPECTED… READY TO GO… $1000 LADDER RACKS INC…

8 TRACK DECL $300 710-1489

21. TRANE HEAT PUMP BOTH OUT AND INSIDE UNITE… WITH GALVANIZED DUCT WORK…3 WALL HANGING GUN RACKS… 710-7830

22. 8 FT KAYAK $200 FIRM 387-7506