1. 2011 Black Mercury Grand Marquis; ultimate edition ; 122,000 miles . very clean $4,500.00 PLease NO CALLS AFTER 7:00 P.M. 757 665 6408

2. For Sale: Approximately 75 feet of 48 inch high chain-link fence, three 48 inch wide gates, fence top rails, and posts (used), most installation hardware included. Best offer. 787 7416

3. Shallow well pump asking $80 , medium inside dog kennel asking $50 and hammock with metal poles asking $50 call or text 678 6834

4. BAGGER FOR A 46 IN CUT CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER..COMES WITH 2 SECTIONS OF TUBING, DUAL BAGGER BRACKET AND BOLTS.. CLEAN LIKE NEW.. $100 999-0083

5. 3 PC LIVING ROOM SET.. SOFA LOVE SEAT MATACHING CHAIR EXC $250. 2 FOUTON SOFAS VGC FOLR INTO QUEEN SIZED BEDS $75…. 2 BAR STOOLS WITH BACKS $20 EA… 678-7483 LEAVE NAME AND NUMBER.

6. 42 IN CRAFTSMAN LAWN MOWER; TROY BUILT ZERO TURN WITH 50 INCH CUT 757-331-1911.

7. GOLD GYM TREADMILL VGC $75 387 0859

8. FREE UPRIGHT PIANO 717-968-2326 POCOMOKE

9. PNEUMATIC TOOLS 442-9436

10. LF SPARE BUNDLES OF SHINGLES..FOR A SHED.. 757-505-6521

11. 2008 400 BERGMAN SCOOTER $3000 7500 MIS… 2013 HONDA 150 SCOOTER..CLEAN.. LESS THAN 3K MILES.. ONE OWNER… $2200..894-5713

12. LF DECK FOR 42 INCH YARD MACHINE..999-0169

13. TOOLS FOR SALE OVER 200 WRENCHES PLIERS, SOCKET SETS HAMMERS SCREW DRIVERS… 319-6085

14. REUGER AR 15 556 WITN CASE AND 40 ROUNDS OF 223 AMMO $800 OBO 709-1131

15. STREIGHT TALK CELL PHONE $35 GC.. CHARGER ETC.. 709-2521`

16. LF A DISC HARROW 5 FT 3 PT HITCH 678-6715

17. 824-0046 LF A BOAT TRAILER WITH WOODEN SKIDS..20 FT BOAT..

18. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH MOBILE HOME ON WATER IN QUINBY 442-5009

19.SINGLE MATRESS CLEAN NO STAINS $10 HAND CRANK MEAT GRINDER WITH BLADES $10; 3 JIG SAW PUZZLES LIKE NEW.. $5 EACH ALL 3 FOR $12 694-7012

20. GOULDS DEEP WELL PUMP.. WITH BLADDER TANK.. 13 GAL $200 FOR BOTH 894-1937

21. 2 YR OLD FEMALE CHIHUAHUA.. HOUSE BROKEN $140.. 694-5280

