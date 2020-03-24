Tuesday March 24 swap shop

1. Rugged Liner” brand truck bed liner.

Fits Ford F-150 from 2015-2020 models

$75 709-8403

2.LF extra large capacity washing machine that can handle blankets. Cheap or free 757 350 9752

3. 2010 Merury Milan 207,000 miles possibly need trans $1000 firm 443 523 5741

4. 3 cases of Amber color drinking cases (10-12 oz.) Each case has 72 glasses. Asking $15.00 per case.

3 rod iron ice cream chairs in good shape, but a restoration project. Sold as a group asking $75.00.

70 New bottles of OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish- Assorted colors- .15 mL – 0.5 Fl. Oz.

Price $6.00 per bottle or less if purchasing in quantity. Normally sells for $12.00 per bottle.

Call 757-710-8835 for more information.

5. 2 Vintage Cedar Wardrobes. In excellent condition. Over 6 ft tall. Asking $150 each or best offer. Call 757-414-1393. Pictures available.

6. 2 Vintage 4 drawer file cabinets. $25 each or best offer. Call 757-824-0247. Leave a message. Must pick up.

7. 2 nice riding lawnmowers exc.. ready 787-7969

8. 4 mos old rotweiller 443-289-0103

9. lf house trailer for a reasonable price 894 5700

10. mossburg 44 military 22 rifle also other guns… 442-5459

11. lf manual wheel chair..donate 651-4093

12. 1999 dodge van 1500 series $1400 410-845-1478

13. 2006 toyota scion 2 dr 186k miles vgc.. minor cosmetic..2000 obo also a cherrywood cabinet 4ft high by 3 ft wide.. $40 vgc, numerous girls items 7-10 yrs old including American Dolls 443-880-1331

14. 2003 1100 YAMAHA 22K MILES… $2000…D130 54 INCH HJOHN DEERE $600..2 12 GA STEVENS DOULE BARRELS GOOD SHAPE $600 FOR PAIR WITH CARRYING CASE…894-5713

15. SET OF HD LADDER RACKS FOR 8 FT BED $250 OBO.. 678-6847

16. BLACK WALNUTS IN OR OUT OF SHELL.. 894-3196

17. 2000 FORD FOCUS…MOTOR TRANSMISSION GOOD… $350 894-5758

18. XTONE ELECTRIC GUITAR..CHERRY RED…PIG NOSE AMPLIFIER..LIKE NEW..$600 FOR BOTH…990-2269

19. 2005 MAZDA TRIBUTE 4WD 170K MILES NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES $2500 FIRM. 757-505-6762

20. COAL..PICKUP LOAD… FREE TO A GOOD HOME.. NEED TO TAKE ALL… GREENBUSH 999-4999

21. LF A SOFA AT A REASON PRICE… SMOKE AND PET FREE IF POSSIBLE… 442-2717 CALL

.