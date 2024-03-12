SWAP SHOP TUESDAY 3/12

1. Large quilting hoop on stand, $25. 757-678-7162

2. Free 1980 walnut stained Jenny Lind baby crib in good condition with mattress, pads and sheets.

757-999-0602.

3. L/f late model ford taurus 2010to 2018 running or not and late model ford pick up ford or dodge ram reasonably price send pics to 6097804960

4. 2 piece white leather couch and love seat.. must sell asking $100.

LF scrap metal and junk appliances.. will pick up for free.

cast iron bath tubs and sinks $75 each 757-678-2566

5. lf 10-12 split rail fence posts.. lf 2 mower tires or rims and tires 15×6.00×6 757-999-0083

6. Fresh brown unwashed brown eggs, $3.00 per dozen. Located in Painter. Call or text 757-710-5943.

7. 757-709-8480 lf a good used push mower..side discharge…

8. Looking for a reasonably priced organ or piano keyboard all keys

working

757 710 6779

10. 757 999 9001

Schwinn 170 stationary exercise bike in like new condition. $200.00

11. 2 penn squall rods an reels 2 okuma rids an reels. Drum & rockfish size brand new with tags never used. 400$

Gunnel style teloscopic outriggers newly rigged an ready 200$

A lot of old penn senator rods an reels assorted sizes but all offshore capable ready to use 125$ – 150$ a piece

A lot of trolling rods with trolling eyes an tips 50$ a piece

I will sell all together for 1000$

Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703 located in onley. Thanks

12. Lf a female mineature doberman pincer..cast iron table and chairs $50 757-678-3520

13. Fender guitar was Glenn Goard’s..$300..2 ice cream chairs from the Forks Grill 894-8227

14. 7 drawer dresser with trifold mirror and night stand $100 for set. Brand new stil in box sofa bed $100..Canon zoom lens 75nn -200nn 710-1490

15. 2010 Dodge Journey vgc runs good $4200..inspected ac works new tires..387-7237

16. 443 359 9444

Around 530 Brand New Pieces of Active Wear Clothing….Great Flea Market Flip……$300 for Everything

Home made Garage Shelving 8ft by 8ft by 2ft deep……$50 a piece…4 available

Gonola Store Shelving……$150

17. lf electric stove reasonable price 757-694-8555

18. 3 tractors 1400 diesel ford with a grooming nower $3500; international 140 with a belly mower needs belt $2000..1942 AC WC $800…443-944-7871