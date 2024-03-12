SWAP SHOP TUESDAY 3/12

1. Large quilting hoop on stand, $25. 757-678-7162
2. Free 1980 walnut stained Jenny Lind baby crib in good condition with mattress, pads and sheets.
757-999-0602.
3. L/f late model ford taurus 2010to 2018 running or not and late model ford pick up ford or dodge ram reasonably price send pics to 6097804960
4. 2 piece white leather couch and love seat.. must sell asking $100.
LF scrap metal and junk appliances.. will pick up for free.
cast iron bath tubs and sinks $75 each 757-678-2566
5. lf 10-12 split rail fence posts.. lf 2 mower tires or rims and tires 15×6.00×6 757-999-0083
6. Fresh brown unwashed brown eggs, $3.00 per dozen. Located in Painter. Call or text 757-710-5943.
7. 757-709-8480 lf a good used push mower..side discharge…
8. Looking for a reasonably priced organ or piano keyboard all keys
working
757 710 6779
10. 757 999 9001
Schwinn 170 stationary exercise bike in like new condition. $200.00
11. 2 penn squall rods an reels 2 okuma rids an reels. Drum & rockfish size brand new with tags never used. 400$
Gunnel style teloscopic outriggers newly rigged an ready 200$
A lot of old penn senator rods an reels assorted sizes but all offshore capable ready to use 125$ – 150$ a piece
A lot of trolling rods with trolling eyes an tips 50$ a piece
I will sell all together for 1000$
Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703 located in onley. Thanks
12. Lf a female mineature doberman pincer..cast iron table and chairs $50 757-678-3520
13. Fender guitar was Glenn Goard’s..$300..2 ice cream chairs from the Forks Grill 894-8227
14. 7 drawer dresser with trifold mirror and night stand $100 for set. Brand new stil in box sofa bed $100..Canon zoom lens 75nn -200nn 710-1490
15. 2010 Dodge Journey vgc runs good $4200..inspected ac works new tires..387-7237
16. 443 359 9444
Around 530 Brand New Pieces of Active Wear Clothing….Great Flea Market Flip……$300 for Everything
Home made Garage Shelving 8ft by 8ft by 2ft deep……$50 a piece…4 available
Gonola Store Shelving……$150
17. lf electric stove reasonable price 757-694-8555
18. 3 tractors 1400 diesel ford with a grooming nower $3500; international 140 with a belly mower needs belt $2000..1942 AC WC $800…443-944-7871