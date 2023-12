SWAP SHOP TUESDAY 12-5

1. LOOKING FOR A MANUEL WHEEL CHAIR WITH A WIDE SEAT THAT CAN HOLD A PERSON UP TO 400lbs. CALL 757-693-0720. ALSO KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. WILL BE 9 WEEKS OLD TOMORROW DECEMBER 5th. 757 693 0720

2. LTB a refrigerator in excellent condition 757 709 2885

3. LF a propane water heater in great shape. 40 or 50 gallons. Call or text 540 230 1697

4. Looking for Small Classic Radio Flyer Wagon. Prefer good condition. using to decorate for Christmas.

Also looking for 1980 and 1990 Sealed VCR TAPES 757 694 5660

5. I have a Trolling Motor.Never been used.It’s saltwater ready.Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transmon mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

6. 21 INCH FRONT WHEEL AND TIRE ALREADY MOUNTED AND BEAD BALANCED THAT FITS A 1999 AND UP HARLEY DAVIDSON ELECTRA.. $750.. CAN TEXT PICTURE.. CALL 757-710-2385

7. FULL SIZE MEMORY FOAM MATRESS AND BOX SPRING $150 INCLUDES BED… 302-569-2274

8. WANTS FREE DOG.. 757-607-6112

9 665-6279 7 HENS ADN 2 ROOSTERS… PECANS $5 BUCKET

10. NIKE CHILDRENS JACKET 4X PINK AND BLUE 3 TO 4 YR OLD..$20 757-387-0491

11. ARTIFICIAL XMAS TREE.. 1200 LIGHTS 9FT. $75..757-710-=5452

12. LF DODGE RAM PICKUP 2015 AND UP 4WD GC REASONABLE PRICE LF A FOUR WHEELER FOR 14 YR OLD GIRL MED SIZED…RIDING TOY FOR KIDS 4-7… BATTERY AND CHARGER INCLUDED $399 NEW… $75..443-880-1331

13. 99 ELDORADO FULL POWER AC GOOD, HEATED SEATS… LEATER.. NEW TIRES AND BRAKES $2500 387-2200

14. 5 BRICK WALL GAS HEATER EMPIRE..$125 HAS GAS HOOK UP… 757-709-1851

15. BAD BOY ZERO TURN GRASS CUTTER 54 INCHES 95 HOURS EXC $4500 710-1897

16. BESPA SCOOTER… NEEDS REAR TIRE… $1000 710-8324

17. 757-710-5238 AFTER 5… 30 FT FLEETWOOD CAMPER TRAILER..$4500..REDUCED FOR $6K… 3 AXLE TANDEM TRAILER.. ADJUSTIBLE TRACKS.. $2200…HOOD RANGE MICROWAVE.. NEW WITH MANUAL..NEEDS TO HAVE SOMEONE TO INSTALL…

18. WORK GROUP IS HAVING A DINNER… LOOKING FOR DEER MEAT…757-894-3742

19. LF SHINGLES…NEEDS 3 04 4 505 6456.

20. HALF COARD OF SEASONED FIREWOOD… 16-18 INCHES 757-387-9115

21. LF TO FINISH SOME ROOF WORK 350-0894

22. SET OF LOCK SETS INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR… 8 INT. DOORS 2 EXTERIOR DOORS.. PERFECT COND.. SOLID BRASS… 443-397-2091

23. 275 GAL FUEL TANK W STAND AND PUMP $75 894-0408

24. LF A WORKING TYPEWRITER WITH CASE 757-710-0624

25. POULAN POWER SAW 16 INCH $75…JUMP BOX WITH CABLE AND LIGHT $75 678-6089

26. SUV FORD EXPLORER XLT 2000 4WD $1200 OBO… 757-414-3972

27. 2000 MERCURY MARQUIS $1500 OBO.. LF TRAILER OR APARTMENT IN MARYLAND… 410-422-8973..