1. Looking for someone to teach Trumpet lessons to youth 8 years old in Accomack County. Please call 757-787-8590 and leave a message.

2. 2005 Toyota Prius. Gets excellent gas mileage and still runs good. Recent inspection in September and a new auxiliary battery. Has some body damage in the front left quarter panel. Asking 1800 or best offer. Please call 710-4242.

3. 2 gunstocks to fit 20 gauge browning shotgun $50 5 wire clam baskets along with two vintage culling hammers and an original Willis Wharf oyster sign all for the price of 150 firm or will sell separately, Have an ole 2 man timber cutting saw along with the one man with four foot matching combo, nice for painting on. $50 757-387-7506

4. 2002 SS Camaro, Navy Blue hardtop, SLP options, only 50,500 miles. Very good condition. KBB value over $13,600. Asking $13,000 or best offer. Call to more info.410-430-0476

5. i am looking for a bichon frise puppy in chincoteague,salisbury,crisfield,and pocomoke if any one has one for sale please call 410-968-1256

6. 710-1025 SET OF QUEEN SIZE SHEETS…NEW NEVER USED…LADIES SKETCHERS SIZE 7

7. LF GERMAN SHEPARD PUPPY… NO REGISTERATION NECESSARY 999-3658

8. LF SOMEONE WHO MIGHT HAVE AN OUTSIDE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM… 710-1489

9. FRESH BROWN EGGS – $3.00 DOZEN – JAMESVILLE AREA

PLEASE CALL 442-4381 FOR DIRECTIONS

10. 710-2036 Wooded China Cabinet with lights and has 4 glass shelves – height 81″, width 38″, depth 15″

$50

11.Looking for a hard shell bed cover for a 01 Toyota tacoma with a 6ft bed 710-2701