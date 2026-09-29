SWAP SHOP TUESAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2026

1.VFW Veteran looking for a solid used white 8ft bed pickup truck 757-694-1398

2.father and son looking for fun vintage and antique items. Anything from record albums, collectibles, and man cave items to glassware, jewelry, and one-of-a-kinds. We love anything old and unique. Call 757-692-0351

3..2006 90 hp Mercury Optimax 20 inch shaft 271 hours. Removed for a larger repower, all new seals in lower unit , new water pump and thermostat. Includes top mount controls, wiring harness, gauges, and stainless steel propeller. $2500 phone number 757-710-3393

4.LF 1-2 bedroom house, trailer apartment section 8 757-709-1125

5.Free wood at 29319 Davis Dr. Mappsville 443-831-5390

6.Found lost pier on Taylor creek 2x12x16′, 2x8x16sections 757-442-4994

7.AT&T Appl Iphone 17 $200 757-387-9245

8.1993 Chevy Camero Z-28 350 motor $5,000 obo 757-894-6319

9.For sale 2009 GMC Arcadia 410-422-8973

10. For sale Blue tooth end table set, 5 pc. dinette set, 2 pc. living room set 757-710-2698

11.LF a place to live, will pick up junk cars, trucks, scrap metal 410-845-3129

12.LF a burn barrel 757-694-5150

13.LF an apartment or house to rent that is dog friendly 757-709-3767