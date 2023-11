SWAP SHOP THURSDAY

1. Large Craftsman Band Saw $200 OBO

2 New in the box AC window units 8000btu with remotes $200 ea.

Call 757-710-8606 Serious callers only Located in Exmore

2. 710-5238 FLAT BED HUDSON TRAILER THREE AXLES MOVABLE RAMPS..30 FT FLEETWOOD CAMPER TRAILER 2 ROOMS..LF A GLASS BUTTER DISH..

3. 40″ wide recliner with massager, USB ports in arm storage. Dark grey $100 757 999 1961

4. LF DRYER AT REASONABLE PRICE.. LF A HOUSE REASONABLE 894-5700

5.

Looking for a reasonably priced window cleaner 757 787 3433

6. +14104300476

Items

1. Several vintage/rare Snap On tools dating from late 20’s to early 30’s for sale. Call for more info.

2. Wright 8400 1″ ratchet, 30″ long $50

3. Antique A.G. Coes and L.Coes monkey wrenches. Dating from 1860’s. Call for more info.

Can send pics upon request.1410 430 0476

7.+17577091376 Items desk $60.00. Horizontal bookcase $50.00. 1983 fender amp $250.00.

8. A TOP LOAD WASHER GC $150 757-710-2231

9.710-1025 BABY BOUNCER.. $15 PERFECT COND..

10. 2 FULL SIZED COUCHES VGC $100 AND $50 709-8387

11. FULL SIZE GRAY FUTON $40..CLEAN..LONG BLACK LEATHER BENCH FOR A DINING ROOM $50…757-709-2500

12. WONDERLUX DUAL SYSTEM CAST IRON STOVE $150… GRACO POWER HAND SPRAYER…$75,,CHICKEN COOP..$50…516-497-3005..EXMORE..

13. 757-710-1262 2003 17 FT SEMI VEE CAROLINA SKIFF.. 2002 50 HP YAMAHA 4 STROKE.. 2019 LOAD RITE TRAILER LIKE NEW..$5000…

14. 5 BRICK NATURAL GAS HEATR… EMPIRE.. $150..757-709-1851

15. 2 BEDROOM MOBILE NOME $7500 709-9255