SWAP SHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

1.Looking for someone to fix push mower super Nintendo with games $150 guitar with case $100 call 757-709-0923

2. Low 6 Drawer wooden Dresser with Mirror on top (tan & black) – $50, Refurbished older Medium sized china cabinet with utensil drawer – white – $60, 22″ port o’ trike – $100 757-607-7478

3.Looking to rehome two smaller dogs. They are 40-45 pounds each, they are sisters. Comes with food and their kennel. Please text me at 757-709-5236.need a home by this Weekend

4.Garage wooden worktable, 36″Wx51″L, 32″H, with two 12″ vices, $110, Wards wet wheel grinding stone, GE motor, incl 2 knife sharpening stones, $110, Craftsman Table Saw, $75 757-442-4535

5.1998 ford f150 extended cab 8ft bed 2wd 4.2 v6 369k miles runs and drives inspected needs work 1000.b.o .609-780-4960

6.LF A table top measuring 42 x 42, or piece of wood measuring 44 x 44, 757-990-5135

7.Large Printer stand or computer desk. Gray in color. No drawers, but a shelf underneath. Heavy duty. Asking $75. Must pick up in Temperanceville. Pictures are available. Call 757-824-0247.

8.International 14 ft 510 grain drill Used it this this year, good tires and rims, works great. $300.00/obo

3 1/2 10 gauge magnum 32 inch barrels f/f.$500.00 Mosler heavy duty safe $125/obo 757-894-9230

9.commercial washer/dryer $200 ea. 757-678-6467

10.LF dual axle car trailer w/ramps 443-783-9031

11.LF someone to rebuild a ramp and deck 443-859-5675

12.LF a licensed electrician 757-710-6852

14.For sale 2 acres of land w/electric and water and sewage permits 757-829-5635

15.Hudson heavy duty utility trailer w/pintal hitch $3,200, Delta small pick up tool box $75 757-710-5238

16.2003 GMC Sierra pick up V-8 4×4 $5,500 804-832-5008

17.Flat of 30 eggs $10, roosters $20 ea., 3 blade bush hog finish mower $700 757-894-9719

18.Inversion table $100 757-695-0091

19.For sale 2 bedroom mobile home 757-709-9255