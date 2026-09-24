SWAP SHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24, 2026

1.2- boat gas tanks or whatever you want to use them for. 1- is a rectangular 15 gal. Hard plastic for $65.00 OBO. The other is a rectangular 25 or 27 gal. stainless steel for $125.00 OBO. Both are in good condition, of course they need to be cleaned. The stainless-steel tank, where the tank gauge sensor goes, is pitted and needs to be sealed before installing new sensor. 757 894 3863

2.ALL FREE GAS HAS BEEN PICKED UP. WILL LET US KNOW WHEN MORE IS AVAILABLE.

3.fs 2 piece living room set, 5-piece kitchen set and 2 wicker stools all three items are yours for $500 757 710 2698

4.Deep freezer for sale $75, antique dresser for sale $150 757 710 2995

5.FS WORK TRUCK, NEW ENGINE AND EXTRAS $4,500 757 710 8365

6.FS 15 18 INCH DOLLS WITH HOMEMADE OUTFITS $10 A PIECE 757 442 3306

7.FS 20 FOOT EXTENSION LADDER $100 757 894 6319

8.FS 2002 FORD RANGER $2,800 AND DRYER $50 410 957 3127

9.FS 2009 GMC ACADIA SUV 410 422 8973

10.LF A MOTORIZED WHEELCHAIR 757 710 3813