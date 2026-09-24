SWAP SHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24, 2026

September 24, 2026
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.2- boat gas tanks or whatever you want to use them for. 1- is a rectangular 15 gal. Hard plastic for $65.00 OBO. The other is a rectangular 25 or 27 gal. stainless steel for $125.00 OBO. Both are in good condition, of course they need to be cleaned. The stainless-steel tank, where the tank gauge sensor goes, is pitted and needs to be sealed before installing new sensor.  757 894 3863

2.ALL FREE GAS HAS BEEN PICKED UP. WILL LET US KNOW WHEN MORE IS AVAILABLE.

3.fs 2 piece living room set, 5-piece kitchen set and 2 wicker stools all three items are yours for $500 757 710 2698

4.Deep freezer for sale $75, antique dresser for sale $150 757 710 2995

5.FS WORK TRUCK, NEW ENGINE AND EXTRAS $4,500 757 710 8365

6.FS 15 18 INCH DOLLS WITH HOMEMADE OUTFITS $10 A PIECE 757 442 3306

7.FS 20 FOOT EXTENSION LADDER $100 757 894 6319

8.FS 2002 FORD RANGER $2,800 AND DRYER $50 410 957 3127

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

9.FS 2009 GMC ACADIA SUV 410 422 8973

10.LF A MOTORIZED WHEELCHAIR 757 710 3813

 

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 24, 2026, 3:54 pm
Overcast clouds
NNE
Overcast clouds
63°F
18 mph
Apparent: 62°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 72%
Winds: 18 mph NNE
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 1.74
Sunrise: 6:52 am
Sunset: 6:57 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Member of the

esva chamber