  1. Selling an exercise spin bike. Like new. Asking $50.00 Pick up in Onley. Also a stationary exercise bike – $40.00 Call 757-710-8835 for more information
  2. Tool box for full size truck $50  757-710-5704
  3. For sale 10.000 BTU window air conditioner 50 dollars.  410-430-7128
  4. LF an electric stove. Call 757-693-0720
  5. Dresser $150  757-709-1522
  6. 28′ ladder $200, wooden ice box $300  757-709-0891
  7. Mossy Oak archery set $40 obo  757-894-8072
  8. LF a motorcycle cargo trailer, LF appraisal for a sword 757-387-0968
  9. Cooler w/stand $25  410-251-9040
  10. New toilet, pair of propane tanks $15, Kerosene heater 757-710-5507
  11. Set of wheels/tires for Jeep $600, 2019 Enduro on/off road motorcycle $2,400, 1992 Mercury Cougar $2,600 757-894-5713
  12. LF high caliber pistols .38-.357, LF Belgian Browning guns, LF Chincoteague antique decoys 757-387-7506
  13. 55 gal. metal and plastic drums, 300 gal. totes, 2 camper shells $100 ea. 757-505-6863