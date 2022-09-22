- Selling an exercise spin bike. Like new. Asking $50.00 Pick up in Onley. Also a stationary exercise bike – $40.00 Call 757-710-8835 for more information
- Tool box for full size truck $50 757-710-5704
- For sale 10.000 BTU window air conditioner 50 dollars. 410-430-7128
- LF an electric stove. Call 757-693-0720
- Dresser $150 757-709-1522
- 28′ ladder $200, wooden ice box $300 757-709-0891
- Mossy Oak archery set $40 obo 757-894-8072
- LF a motorcycle cargo trailer, LF appraisal for a sword 757-387-0968
- Cooler w/stand $25 410-251-9040
- New toilet, pair of propane tanks $15, Kerosene heater 757-710-5507
- Set of wheels/tires for Jeep $600, 2019 Enduro on/off road motorcycle $2,400, 1992 Mercury Cougar $2,600 757-894-5713
- LF high caliber pistols .38-.357, LF Belgian Browning guns, LF Chincoteague antique decoys 757-387-7506
- 55 gal. metal and plastic drums, 300 gal. totes, 2 camper shells $100 ea. 757-505-6863
