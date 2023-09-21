SWAP SHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

1.Looking for inch and a half hot dipped galvanized roofing nails, need to be hot dipped call 410-430-7128

2.Need someone to build me a deck and a wheel chair ramp call me at 757-665-4862

3.Looking for a PS4 or PS5 w/ games, a dining set that can seat up to 4 people, and floor lamps for living room and/or bedroom Leave message or text at (757)234-3591

4.40+ White Vinyl 5/8″ F channel 2$ a piece, assorted under sill trims various colors, and a few boxes vinyl siding various colors. call for more details. 443-754-5596

5.LF aluminum tool box for a full size truck 757-695-0402

6.Blonde three month old kittens need a loving home. 757-787-7351

7.Looking for someone to fix push mower guitar with case $100 super Nintendo with games $200 call 757-709-0923

8.For sale 2 scanners, belt sander antique, cameras 757-414-0429

9.98 ford f150 extended cab 8 ft. bed runs and drives inspected 369k $1000.00 609-780-4960

10.Adult diapers XL $3 per pack, 2 small animal cages $5 ea. 757-990-5262

11.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112

12.LF a professional sling shot 757-387-0491

13.2 pit bull puppies free to a good home 757-607-6647

14.5 ton equipment trailer $3,200, Delta pick up tool box $75 757-710-5238

15.For sale copier/printer/fax machine. LF dog or a puppy 757-694-5996

16.Remington 870 smooth shotgun barrel $200, Hastings rifled barrel for a Remington 1100 $450 908-283-1863

17.LF 4 15″ trailer rims, LF clay target launcher 757-693-2084

18.For sale T.V. cabinet, bar set, wheel chair 757-894-2045