SWAP SHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 17, 2026

1.Looking for Rideshare to Felton Del on Thursday nites 757-694-1398

2.Solid Maple dining room table, 4 chairs. With server. Good condition. All for $100. 757-894-5912

3.Looking to purchase an older model pickup. Nothing newer that 1990. Payment price contingent on condition of vehicle. The older, the better. Prefer single cab. Does not need to be running. 757-408-6456

4.LF a free heavy duty manual wheelchair for a big person. Also LF a girl chihuahua about 1 to 1 & a half years old. Call 757-678-2884

5.Wanted to buy a working with no problems grass trimmer must be equipped with an easy start starting system. Wanted to buy A Christmas story working full size leg lamp 757-710-6779

6.For sale Hot Wheels collection, 1992 Ford ranger for parts 816-400-3923

7.Spanish classical 6 string guitar w/case $200 757-387-7297

8.For sale 2 pc. living room set, 5 pc. dinette set, 2 wicker barstools 757-710-2698

9.Utility trailer$1,250 757-232-3612

10.For sale 2 215/70/R16 tires in good condition $50 for the pair 757-894-2267

11.LF a good used pick up or car 757-621-8288

12.LF small pickup with stick shift 931-217-5174 ask for Herb

13.2015 Chevy Silverado $12,500, Bayliner boat $3,000 301-775-1562

14.1998 Chevy Silverado 4×4, 1991 Chevy Silverado 4×4 all for $1,200 757-350-1477

15.FREE king size bed, computer stand, recliner love seat 410-968-1256