SWAP SHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

1.Free Toilet – white porcelain. Clean, newish, works fine, and it’s free. In Onancock 410-831-0113
2.3 kittens free to a good home! 757-387-7829
3.Blue mason jars, 1000 piece puzzles, Gold colored dessert set 757-710-0132
4.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112
5.LF a puppy 757-694-5996
6.EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $90 obo. Can send pictures upon request. Four 225/70/15 Michelin tires mounted to 15″ rims off of a 2003 Ford Ranger. $140 obo. 410-430-0476
7.Large standing parrot cage $75, 4 qt. elec. ice cream maker $25, pair of water skis $50 757-665-5703
8.Craftsman 50″ riding mower for parts $150 obo 757-710-5324
9. Heavy duty boat raft $125, acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, woman’s vanity 757-710-5238
10.LF flash attachment for a Cannon AE-1 35mm camera 757-710-0532
11.LF a handyman to repair mobile home will pay $50 hr. 757-709-9255