SWAP SHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

September 14, 2023
1.Free Toilet – white porcelain. Clean, newish, works fine, and it’s free. In Onancock 410-831-0113

2.3 kittens free to a good home!  757-387-7829

3.Blue mason jars, 1000 piece puzzles, Gold colored dessert set  757-710-0132

4.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112

5.LF a puppy 757-694-5996

6.EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $90 obo. Can send pictures upon request.  Four 225/70/15 Michelin tires mounted to 15″ rims off of a 2003 Ford Ranger. $140 obo. 410-430-0476

7.Large standing parrot cage $75, 4 qt. elec. ice cream maker $25, pair of water skis $50 757-665-5703

8.Craftsman 50″ riding mower for parts  $150 obo 757-710-5324

9. Heavy duty boat raft $125, acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, woman’s vanity 757-710-5238

10.LF flash attachment for a Cannon AE-1 35mm camera 757-710-0532

11.LF a handyman to repair mobile home will pay $50 hr. 757-709-9255

 

