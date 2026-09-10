SWAP SHOP THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 10, 2026

September 10, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.FS white fiber optic Christmas tree $10, RCA Speaker with flashing lights, can be hooked up to your phone. $20. Also LF a free heavy duty manual wheelchair with a wide seat for a big person. Call 757-678-2884

2.FS – 2019 WoodMaxx CD-1260e wood chipper ** used 1 time and is in pristine condition I can text pictures $750. or best offer
FS – Southland 6Ton electric log splitter 20.5 inch log max NEVER USED I can text pictures $200. or best offer 610 246 8391
lives near Harborton.

3.FS 1992 Chevrolet 4 wheel drive RED pickup truck. One owner, all paperwork including original window sticker available.
$900 and drive it away.  757 710 8190

4.Lot of old bottles $30 for all obo.  text 757 694 7908 for pictures and info

5.FS MERCEDES E320 FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 443 289 0103

6.FS 8 PIECE DINETE SET $750 OBO 2 PIECE LIVING ROOM 2 END TABLES AND LAMP $500757 709 4913

 

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

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September 10, 2026, 8:02 pm
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Sunset: 7:19 pm
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