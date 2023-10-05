SWAP SHOP THURSDAY OCTOBER 5, 2023

1.LF aluminum tool box for a full sized truck 757-695-0402 leave a message
2.Computer desk w/2 drawers and shelf $65 785-706-3662
3.LF small working washing machine $100-$150 443-754-0472
4.For sale Maytag microwave/convection oven, Whirlpool wall oven 757-787-2454
5.Farm fresh brown eggs for sale, $3.00 per dozen. rebuild carburetors of any type. Automotive, high performance, agricultural, marine, industrial, truck, etc. 40 years experience. Call or text 757-710-5943.
6.LTB 8′-10′ step ladder 410-430-7128
7.Speaker cabinet w/2 10″ speakers $75 757-607-6797
8.LF house to rent 757-387-2182
9.LF a plumber/handyman to repair broken water pipe 757-678-6807
10.LTB metal town license plates 757-710-2492
11.For sale T.V. cabinet, bar set w/2 chairs, wheel chair 757-894-2045