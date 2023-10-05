SWAP SHOP THURSDAY OCTOBER 5, 2023

October 5, 2023
 |
SwapShop
1.LF aluminum tool box for a full sized truck 757-695-0402 leave a message

2.Computer desk w/2 drawers and shelf $65  785-706-3662

3.LF small working washing machine $100-$150 443-754-0472

4.For sale Maytag microwave/convection oven, Whirlpool wall oven 757-787-2454

5.Farm fresh brown eggs for sale, $3.00 per dozen. rebuild carburetors of any type. Automotive, high performance, agricultural, marine, industrial, truck, etc. 40 years experience. Call or text 757-710-5943.

6.LTB 8′-10′ step ladder 410-430-7128

7.Speaker cabinet w/2 10″ speakers $75  757-607-6797

8.LF house to rent 757-387-2182

9.LF a plumber/handyman to repair broken water pipe  757-678-6807

10.LTB metal town license plates 757-710-2492

11.For sale T.V. cabinet, bar set w/2 chairs, wheel chair 757-894-2045

 

Local Weather

October 5, 2023, 3:46 pm
Mostly cloudy
E
Mostly cloudy
75°F
7 mph
real feel: 76°F
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 7 mph E
Windgusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 2.03
sunrise: 7:01 am
sunset: 6:40 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

