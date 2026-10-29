SWAP SHOP THURSDAY OCTOBER 29, 2026

October 29, 2026
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.FS 61″ 2024 bobcat zero turn mower asking $7500. LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free. LF 2male puppies. Call 757 678 2566.

2.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress, must be clean and in good working condition. Also LF a free or reasonable price recliner chair. Call 757-678-2884

3.a huge multifamily yard sale this Saturday and Sunday at 24528 Front Street Accomac, VA. It’s right down from Accomac Go Glass and across the street from Baptist Bible Church. Lots of baby and children items, furniture, clothing for all ages, appliances and much more.  Huge multifamily moving sale.  from 7am until 4pm both days

4.FS 100 FOOT GARDEN HOSE $30, 20 POUND GAS CYLINDER PROPANE $20, OIL FILLED HEATER $45 757 894 0823

Preston Ford in Keller

5.FS 5,000 BTU AIR CONDITIONER $40 757 505 6456

6.FS 3 WHEEL BIKE, SIX SPEED, $175 267 825 2216

7.FS A PRESSURE WASHER AND GENERATOR 757 894 3196

 

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)

Local Weather

October 29, 2026, 3:06 pm
Haze
NNW
Haze
70°F
4 mph
Apparent: 69°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 56%
Winds: 4 mph NNW
Windgusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 2.52
Sunrise: 7:24 am
Sunset: 6:08 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber