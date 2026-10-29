SWAP SHOP THURSDAY OCTOBER 29, 2026

1.FS 61″ 2024 bobcat zero turn mower asking $7500. LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free. LF 2male puppies. Call 757 678 2566.

2.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress, must be clean and in good working condition. Also LF a free or reasonable price recliner chair. Call 757-678-2884

3.a huge multifamily yard sale this Saturday and Sunday at 24528 Front Street Accomac, VA. It’s right down from Accomac Go Glass and across the street from Baptist Bible Church. Lots of baby and children items, furniture, clothing for all ages, appliances and much more. Huge multifamily moving sale. from 7am until 4pm both days

4.FS 100 FOOT GARDEN HOSE $30, 20 POUND GAS CYLINDER PROPANE $20, OIL FILLED HEATER $45 757 894 0823

5.FS 5,000 BTU AIR CONDITIONER $40 757 505 6456

6.FS 3 WHEEL BIKE, SIX SPEED, $175 267 825 2216

7.FS A PRESSURE WASHER AND GENERATOR 757 894 3196