SWAP SHOP THURSDAY OCTOBER 26, 2023

1.Looking for a puppy for free. 757-607-6340

2.New desktop pc $160, super Nintendo with games $120, tool box for small pickup $60 757-709-0923

3.Gamo Swarm Magnum 10X GEN3i pellet gun and Gamo Combo Pack Assorted Pellets, 22 Caliber, Asking $275 OBO. Looking for old carpets being thrown away; Looking for a few carpets or pieces of carpet, 6’ x 10’ or larger. 717-688-1893

4.Looking for pecans and persimmons if anyone has any extra in mid to upper Accomack country. 757- 710-6779

5.For sale a 60 inch Samsung Smart TV and Glass Stand for $300.00 (757)789-5287

6.Full size truck tool box goes across the bed rails aluminum black in color $50, 275 gallon tank steal. Did have heating oil $100. 757-894-9719

7.LF a outdoor dog kennel 757-414-3227

8.LTB a clothes dryer, LF a free mobile home 757-894-5700

9.12 cake plates $75, Royal Winsome t/cake set $300, windup locomotive antique 631-774-3739

10.Black Whirlpool refrigerator does NOT cool $250 757-745-9650

11.Elliptical $75 757-894-4917

12.Hospital bed $300 302-983-1249

13.30′ Fleetwood camper trailer w/2 slide outs, 16′ 3 axle equipment trailer $2,500, heavy duty construction tool box $300 757-710-5238

14.GE washer $150 757-894-6741

15.LF trailer rime 5 lug 15″-16″, grass catcher for 42″ mower free 757-693-2084

16.Mobile home for sale $7,900 757-709-9255

17.Motorized chair $1,800 757-710-9043

18.3 in 1 air fryer $150, child’s ridable electric horse $125, wagon $50 443-880-1331