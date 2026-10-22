SWAP SHOP THURSDAY OCTOBER 22,2026

October 22, 2026
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1.Estate sale October 23-25th. Address is 21279 Maple Dr Cheriton Va Furniture, chest freezer, medical equipment, collector plates and much more. Please no phone calls.

2.Eastville Volunteer Fire Company raffle tickets $25 a piece. 1st prize is 1/2 of a cow with a 7 cubic foot freezer. 2nd prize is a Blackstone grill. 3rd prize is a $250 Food Lion gift card. Drawing will be 11/5 and you don’t have to be present to win. Call/text 757-695-0402 for tickets or reach out to any member.

3.LF split firewood delivered – not pine. Cashville area.757 302 0364

4.FS LEATHER RECLINER & LOVE SEAT $250 757 694 7145

5.FS ROOSTERS & HENS $10 A PIECE. SPARE TIRE DONUT $25 757 665 6279

6.FS 2004 CHEVY AVALANCHE NEW TIRES 4 DOORS RUNS WELL 757 710 2865

7.FS WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR $300 757 710 2865

8.FS 45 INCH KITCHEN TABLE WITH CHAIRS HEAVY DUTY $150 OBO GE UNDER COUNTER DISH WASHER $50 OBO SMALL WHEELCHAIR $60 OBO 757 894 0646

9.RECLINER 2 BAR STOOLS AND CABINET FOR YOUR TV $100 FOR EVERTTHING 757 505 9325

10.NEEDS SOMEONE TO SET UP/FIX HIS ROKU REMOTE. WILL PAY YOU FOR DOING IT 703 282 2135

11.CLEANING OUT HOUSE IN ONANCOCK LOTS OF STUFF FOR SOMEONE’S “MAN CAVE” CALL 757 709 9932

12.Two pallets of Pennsylvania blue stone, $500 each. Stone is approximately 1.5” thick, with pieces varying from 5”x6” to 10”x20” in size.
Buyer must provide equipment to pick up (each pallet is approximately 2000 lbs). Onancock (about 5 miles outside of town ~ towards cashville) 443 250 1475

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

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October 22, 2026, 8:01 pm
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