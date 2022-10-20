  1.  For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
  2. 3 pc. living room set green in color 757-442-5370
  3. Electric dryer $50 good condition 757-710-8324
  4. 2004 John Deere 4720 tractor w/front end loader and bush hog $22,000 410-713-5590
  5. For sale fishing poles n tackle $60, 2 floor jacks $30 obo,  tools call 757-709-0923
  6. 310 rounds of 8mm Mauser ammo $125, binoculars $50 757-787-3311
  7. 2000 Ford Ranger p/u needs transmission work $1,000 obo LF someone to do brake work on a vehicle 410-422-8973
  8. LF used tires 245/70-16 757-350-0407