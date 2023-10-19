SWAP SHOP THURSDAY OCTOBER 19, 2023

1.Brass fireplace doors with screen (overall very good condition some imperfections at bottom of doors). Measures 40″ wide X 29″ tall. $50. 100 gallon propane tank (needs to be repainted) — $150. Call 757-442-2465

2.Duck Decoy table lamps / (2) 2.75 inch thick walnut base / $ 50.00 each. STIHL GAS LEAF BLOWER AND 2 GALLON GAS CAN. $40.00. Can send photo. Please leave message. 302-430-4645

3.Looking for a 3 or 4 bedroom pet friendly home for rent for a friend. It can be in Northampton or Accomac County. Even if the place needs some work, they can do it for a reduction in rent. Please call or text. 757-387-2182

4.Looking to trade a 2001 dodge ram 1500 high top conversation van in decent shape for a pull behind camper with slide outs 30ft or longer can send pics of van if need 609-780-4960

5.For Sale 2006 Saturn 757-694-5996

6.LF a free English Bull Dog 757-607-6112

7.Refurbished china cabinet $50 757-607-7478

8.For sale 2006 Saturn, DVD’s & Video games, X-Box 360 757-709-0848

9.30′ Fleetwood camper w/2 slide outs $7,500, 16′ 3 axle equipment trailer , LF 56″ flat screen T.V. 757-710-5238

10.LF a puppy 757-710-3285

11.2014 Town and Country transmission $2,900, Chevy Suburban parts 757-387-2256

12.Sheet rock lift $125, Ridgway Grandfather clock $200 757-442-2203

13.3 kerosene heaters for sale , Coleman generator $175, Quay on/off motorcycle $1,700 757-894-5713

14.New Dell keyboard and mouse $20, Greenworks battery $50, Rolling T.V. stand for large flat screen T.V. $50 301-467-952

15.2 bedroom mobile home $8,000 757-709-9255