SWAP SHOP THURSDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2023

1.2013 Chevy Equinox, like new tires and interior, clear title. NEEDS MOTOR, DOES NOT RUN. $1,200.00 757-787-8630

2.(1) Living Room Couch to give away. Medium brown in color, good condition, seats 3/4 persons, approximately 3ft wide X 7ft long X 3ft high. Call (757) 710-6575 for more information or pictures.

3.2 snappin lawn mowers i need gone out of my yard. i would like to have someone clean out my garden shed full of old tools and have a few older copper sinks i need removed free just need help moving them out of my yard 757-919-0459

4.Gateway laptop $100 , computer desk $50, China cabinet $150. 757-709-1376

5.275 gallon steel oil tank last used for heating oil $100,Black aluminum tool box across the bed. $50, Also a red Angus steer weighing around 800 lb. $1000 Located in New Church 757-894-9719

6.Looking for a car for personal use preferably 1.5L-2L engine capacity. 757-666-8481

7.2000 Ford F-150 short bed 4×4 $3,900 obo 302-519-1311

8.LF free furniture/household items 757-694-5996

9.LF 6 tires 8.75R16.5LT, dining room table and chairs $200 757-777-2506

10Child’s battery ridable horse $75, vanity w/mirrors $150, heavy duty shop vac $75 443-880-1331

11.Remington 700 7mm magnum rifle w/scope $750 757-894-4949

12.LF a house/trailer from New Church to Melfa 757-694-5192

13.Mobile home for sale you move it $7,000 757-709-9255

14.For sale 2 acres of land in Leemont area 757-829-5635