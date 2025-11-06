SWAP SHOP THURSDAY NOVEMBER 6, 2025

1.Vintage Vulcan 50lb anvil in very good condition. Arm & Hammer casting on side. $250, Vintage Blacksmith 83 lb. anvil that is well used. Believed to be 1800’s vintage. $150 firm, Keen Kutter K7 hand plane in good condition. 1920-1930’s. Made by Stanley Bedrock. $95 obo. Items located in Exmore. Can send pics upon request. 410-430-0476

2.Looking for hard wood logs for firewood. I cut up and split my own. If you have any that you need to dispose of that would be great. Attn tree service companies. You can dump them on my property. I have a trailer to pickup cut up logs if necessary. I have a pretty bad back as long as you have someone to help me load. Call or text anytime 757-710-8606

3.Electric heater $50, gas grill $60 757-709-0093

4.New T.V. stand $50 443-823-1816

5.8′ pre lighted Christmas tree w/remote $20 757-442-7816

6.2 electric ranges $100, washer $75, T.V. entertainment center $40 757-710-3157

7.2002 Pontiac Sunfire needs thermostat $900 757-694-1332

8.Wanted; Female goose for our male! 757-787-7376

9.Tractors, boat and tools for sale 443-944-7871

10.Set of 4 new tires 225/65R19 $800 firm 757-709-5256