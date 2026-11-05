SWAP SHOP THURSDAY NOVEMBER 5, 2026

1.Wanted. Unique vintage items. Do you have a barn, shed or storage unit full of old stuff? Father and son looking for interesting items from record albums, glassware and collectibles, to antique furniture, man cave and hunting/fishing items. Anything old and fun and in any condition. Call 757-692-0351.

2.FS GardePro A3S Trail Camera excellent condition with SD card. Great for hunting grounds or wildlife watching. $40 FS Ralph Whitelaw’s 2 vol. set of VA Eastern Shore. 1989 edition, 2007 printing. Fine condition, as new with maps. $300. Cash only. Text 757-387-7514.

4.FS a OMRON Blood Pressure Machine that runs by batteries $40.00. LF a free hospital bed with a mattress and a recliner chair. Must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-678-2884

5.FS SLEEPY BRAND QUEEN SIZE ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME WITH REMOTE CONTROL $125 757 647 0155

6.FS Guitar collection. Amps guitars pedals stands. $750 for everything 757 710 1927

7.77-gallon Stainless Steel welded Stock Tanks (we have 4 total). All in great shape. $750.00 each. Buyer must pick-up. 757-387-7530

8.FS SEVERAL CREAM-COLORED OAK WOODEN CHURCH PEWS, $500 OBO MUST BE PICKED UP TODAY! RAIN COMING TOMORROW CALL 757 710 1490

9.VEGGIES FOR SALE AT THE PLAZA NEAR GOOSE CREEK 757 694 5786

10.FS BURN BARRELS 55 GALLON DRUMS, TOPS CUT ,VENT HOLES AT THE BOTTOM, $30 EACH. 100 FT. RUBBER HOSE $30 757 894 0823

11.NEEDS AN 18-VOLT BATTERY CHARGER (DW9116) 757 894 3742

12.FS 2004 FOUR DOOR SEDAN $750. LF UNWANTED JUNK METAL 757 894 8518

13.FS MOBILE HOME GAS FURNACE $1,200 757 990 2269

14.LF HOUSE, MOBILE HOME, ROOM, TO RENT, WILL BUY UNWANTED CARS, TRUCKS, SCRAP METAL 410 845 3129

15.FS 2010 mercury mountaineer runs and drives need right rear wheel bearing and good detail 110 k 1000. Will need to be towed text for pic 757 894 0194