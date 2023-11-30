SWAP SHOP THURSDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2023

November 30, 2023
 |
1.2004 Lincoln can send pics call or text asking $1,500 runs and drives 757-387-0483

2.Stacor 5-drawer flat file, 32x42x1.5″ drawers suitable for plans, maps, posters, other artwork. $150  757-709-1822

3.A-Z in Exmore behind McDonalds in the old Coca Cola plant is giving away all the items in the building free. Triday and Saturday 10-4 provide your own transportation and man power to pick up items.

4.42″ Craftsman riding mower $400, 2010 Ford F-150 needs work $6,000 firm, looking for scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566

5.Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom  mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

6.Air fryer $75, Poulan gas chain saw $125, flat screen 32″ .V. $35  757-678-6089

7.2 acres of land in the Parksley-Leemont area $27,000  757-8925635

8.2 two seater go carts. No motors, one cart complete rolling chassis, one apart $175 757-894-0823

9.2002 Honda 200cc dirt bike $1,200  757-709-0848

10.For sale 2000 Ford F-250 diesel 4×4 pick up 757-765-0705

 

