1.LOOKING TO BUY an old school CRT Analog TV preferably with a built in vhs player, will settle for an old CTR Analog TV 757-710-4703

2.FS 1990 tilt/trim motor assembly for 90 hp Yamaha outboard brand new in box$190.00 Echo chainsaw cs3000 limb saw & parts saw $150

2 dining room chairs, cushion seat wicker back, $30 each Call or text 757 894 8118

3.LF two male puppies, LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free. Call 757 678 2566

4.Very nice sturdy wooden bed frame, a few minor scratches but in great condition. Asking $50 willing to negotiate. Must pick up. Please text, or if you call please leave a voice message. 757-894-7732 Need gone asap.

5.LOOKNG TO BUY GOATS, MALE AND FEMALE 443 397 5605

6.FS PARALLEL CLAMP, FOR WOOD, $30 20 POUND PROPANE CYLINDER AND PARTS $20 AND A HAND MADE WOODEN SLED $45 757 665 4868

7.FS MEDICAL AIR COMPRESSED BED $200 OBO 757 710 3300 CALL AFTER 4 P.M.

8.Free wooden China cabinet, two shelves on top part, bottom has two doors for storage. appx. 36” w x 60” tall. 757-710-8324 Onancock

9.FS DRESSER WITH 6 DEEP DRAWERS AND A MIRROR $100 757 387 7890

10.TURKEY HUNTING EQUIPMENT. CALL FRIDAY AFTER 12 P.M. 410 968 1256

11.FS MOTORCYCLE HELMET $50. 2 TIRES (55/65/18) $100. A CHEVY VAN, HAS EVERYTHING BUT A TRANSMISSION, $700 757 678 6086.