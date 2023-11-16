SWAP SHOP THURSDAY NOVEMBER 16, 2023

1.Several vintage/rare Snap On tools dating from late 20’s to early 30’s for sale. Call for more info. Wright 8400 1″ drive ratchet, 30″ long $45 obo Antique Prentiss No. 92 vise in good working condition. Call for more details. 410-430-0476

2.KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. 6 WEEKS OLD. CALL 757-693-0720

3.collection of Best selling Hard cover books I am selling for $3 to $5 each. Great Christmas gifts!

Looking to purchase VHS TAPES PLEASE CALL 757 694 5660

4.Toro Ultra electric leaf blower/vac with 50-foot cord. Complete kit with metal impeller and variable speed control, 40-inch wide by 36 long loading dock ramp made of 1/4-inch thick aluminum $60 757-695-0294

5.For sale E-Z Flow Disposable filters 17 – 20x24x1 8 – 24x30x1 757-710-6487

6.2010 Ford F-150 XL $6,000 firm, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566

7.Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

8.40″ flat screen T.V. $40, LF a radiator reservoir for a Dodge truck 757-505-6783

9.Ladies 26″ Huffy bike $25 757-665-4868

10.For sale 1999 Ford F-250 diesel 7.3 ltr. 2-225 gal. chemical tanks, 225 gal. oil tank 757-505-6863

11.2014 Chrysler van transmission $2,500, Chevy 4L60 transmission $800 757-387-2256

12.30′ Fleetwood camper w/2 slice outs $6,000, 20′ 3 axle equip. trailer $2,000, LF weight bench 757-710-5238

13.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112

14.30 Eggs for sale $10, Chickens for sale starting at $10 up to $20 the hens are laying the only reason selling is because we have a new batch that we will be introducing into the pen soon. Also a aluminum tool box for a full size truck $50? Thank you 757-894-9719

15.LF 5 lug rim for a 1999 Ford F-150, LF 1-2 bedroom trailer /house/apartment 410-422-8973

16.For sale 2002 Honda dirt bike best offer 757-709-0848

17.LF seasoned fire wood 757-442-9702