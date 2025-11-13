SWAP SHOP THURSDAY NOVEMBER 13, 2025

1.New patio heater 86’ tall to tall for THIS PERSON’S roof covered deck very nice, $150 obo new golf cart cover for 4 seater cart; $100 obo Wii (pronounced we) game system in box with a fit board and 4 games, $100 obo still have 12 table cloths 6 sage & 6 white used one time for a reception and 3 beverage dispensers make a offer. Call 757-331-1911

2.LF a free manual wheelchair with a wide seat for a big person and a recliner chair. Call 757-693-0720

3.For Sale. Excellent Landscape trailer 9’6″x5’6″ great tires and has a tool cage up front and a ramp in the rear. $1900.00 2007 Acura MDX with 217k miles but drives perfect. New shocks and tires. Leather interior w/entertainment package and 7 airbags. Clean title. $3750.00 Honda airless sprayer needs tlc. 400.00 757-999-4140

4.2003 Buick Lesabre Limited. 22 inch rims. Starts and moves but it needs a few things to be road ready. $1000 firm will need a trailer. Item craftsman miter saw with stand $60 firm 757 710 1927

5.Practically brand new DeWalt jigsaw in case. Used only a couple of times. Asking $50 obo. Located in Parksley. Must pick up. Text or call 757-709-8419

6.FS TABLET AND PHONE $35 757 709 4752

7. beveled glass mirror in an ornate oak frame over 100 yrs old. $20. Pipe wrenches crow bars and other tools. Discuss prices when you call 757 666 8622

8.lf a 16 foot to 20 foot trailer 757 709 5247

9.John Deere mower deck 757 894 3196

10.FS OLD TOWN STILL WATER CANOE $600 AND A PITTSBURGH STEELERS XL SWEATSHIRT $50 757 709 2069

11.LF A 1 OR 2 BEDROOM TRAILER NEAR SALISBURY 410 422 8973

12.FS BN BLACK FIRE PIT $100 SPIDERMAN CHILD’S CAR WITH CHARGER $125 BN WHEEL CHAIR $75 443 880 1331