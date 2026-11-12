SWAP SHOP THURSDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2026

1.FS 2002 Chevy Suburban, White with gold pin stripe, tan cloth interior, towing package and three bench seats. Mileage is 140,500. Valid state inspection. Mostly garage-kept. Very good condition. Not four-wheel drive. $4800 firm. Day time calls please to 757-787-7992.

2.LF local sweet potatoes, & yellow haymans potatoes for sale !! If anyone have them please call 757-678-2307

3.LOST A GRILL WAS ACCIDENTLY LEFT ON THE SIDEWALK IN FRONT OF THE UPS STORE AT FOUR CORNER PLAZA MONDAY. IT WAS TAKEN BY SOMEONE CALL THE OWNER AT 860 402 0232

4.LF REAR WINDOW BLINDS FOR A 1998 PONTIAC 757 607 7511

5.FS 3 PAIRS OF HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HONDA CRV $75 A PAIR 948 253 7104

6.LF PECANS, 3 OR 4 POUNDS, 717 943 3728

7.BN BLACK STONE GRILL $150 757 894 3599

8.FS 2 KEROSENE STOVES $50 757 691 6481

9.FREE!!! STAINLESS STEEL COMMERCIAL FREEZER FOR SCRAP METAL. WILL NEED TO PICKUP. TEXT 757 387 7297

10.FS 2 Fireplace propane ventless heaters, 1 38 wide another smaller one 1 Electric Large Fireplace heater 58” wide

1 Log splitter electric start gas engine on wheels Call or text for pictures 757-710-8606

11.FOR RENT 2 BEDROOM MOBILE HOME $600 A MONTH 757 709 9255

12.LF 5.3 ENGINE FOR A 2009 SILVERADO 757 387 2044

13.FS 5,500 WATT GENERATOR, 3300 PSI PRESSURE WASHER CRAFTSMAN DECK FOR LAWN MOWER 757 894 3196

14.LF INTERIOR TRIM FOR 1976 NOVA, DOOR PANELS 757 710 5324