  1. Anderson sliding glass patio door and casement window. Never installed. $125.00 for both. 757-709-0400
  2. Looking for Silkie bantams 757-710-3192
  3. 2 treadmills one works the other need repair $50 you pick up Machipongo area 757-678-3226
  4. Three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home for sale in the captains cove area asking 225,000 sits on just under 2 acre lot  757-854-8728
  5. Frigidare fridge $375  757-442-2849
  6. 52″ tractor style Snapper mower $200 needs battery/belt, Mountain bike $150, 2 pair oxy/acetylene gauges $30 ea. 757-678-3118
  7. 2001 Pontiac firebird convertible $2,500 757-331-0586
  8. 2000 Mustang convertible $3,500, 2005 pop up camper trailer $1,500 2006 Honda Regal m/c $1,700 757-777-2506
  9. LF free pit bull or French English bull dog puppy 757-678-3913
  10. LTB metal tool box for full size pickup, for sale ladder rack for pickup 757-894-3742
  11. Free Toro mower, fridge, treadmill 757-789-1563
  12. Full size mattress and box springs $225 757-710-7326
  13. 1993 Chevy Corvette loaded anniversary edition 804-436-7350
  14. For sale bush hog $400, acetylene torches $300 757-442-5623
  15. Cannon printer, copier, fax, scanner for sale 757-665-7246
  16. Leather recliner $25  757-894-6790
  17. 2005 GMC Envoy for sale, homemade utility trailer 757-894-5713
  18. 1998 Ford Taurus $800, LF cheap truck/car, LF 2br house or trailer 410-422-8973
  19. Childs bed new never used $175 757-710-9391
  20. Boat props Solas 14×19, Quick silver $150 ea. 757-442-2203

 

 

 

 

 