- Anderson sliding glass patio door and casement window. Never installed. $125.00 for both. 757-709-0400
- Looking for Silkie bantams 757-710-3192
- 2 treadmills one works the other need repair $50 you pick up Machipongo area 757-678-3226
- Three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home for sale in the captains cove area asking 225,000 sits on just under 2 acre lot 757-854-8728
- Frigidare fridge $375 757-442-2849
- 52″ tractor style Snapper mower $200 needs battery/belt, Mountain bike $150, 2 pair oxy/acetylene gauges $30 ea. 757-678-3118
- 2001 Pontiac firebird convertible $2,500 757-331-0586
- 2000 Mustang convertible $3,500, 2005 pop up camper trailer $1,500 2006 Honda Regal m/c $1,700 757-777-2506
- LF free pit bull or French English bull dog puppy 757-678-3913
- LTB metal tool box for full size pickup, for sale ladder rack for pickup 757-894-3742
- Free Toro mower, fridge, treadmill 757-789-1563
- Full size mattress and box springs $225 757-710-7326
- 1993 Chevy Corvette loaded anniversary edition 804-436-7350
- For sale bush hog $400, acetylene torches $300 757-442-5623
- Cannon printer, copier, fax, scanner for sale 757-665-7246
- Leather recliner $25 757-894-6790
- 2005 GMC Envoy for sale, homemade utility trailer 757-894-5713
- 1998 Ford Taurus $800, LF cheap truck/car, LF 2br house or trailer 410-422-8973
- Childs bed new never used $175 757-710-9391
- Boat props Solas 14×19, Quick silver $150 ea. 757-442-2203