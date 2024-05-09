SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MAY 9, 2024

May 9, 2024
1.Maytag dryer and Hotpoint washing machine $150 for pair in good working condition. 757-652-3852

2.LF a pressure washer for sale.  757-709-9518

3. 2 piece leather love seat and couch $800, cast iron sink and bathtubs $75 ea., LF scrap metal and junk appliances 757-678-2566

4.FREE tanning bed works good, vintage hat collection 15 hats $35, 15 metal lunch boxes no thermos $50 call only 757-710-1350

5.LF a mountain bike and a box truck 757-694-1398

6.Wheel chair  new $350, riding mower needs steering shaft $400 757-442-5478

7.LF a 2008-2013 Honda CRV 757-710-9689

8.For sale 6′ camper shell 757-387-2044

9.20′ 9 ton 3 axle trailer $3,500, LF someone to do yard work , LF a good lawn mower 757-710-5238

10.China cabinet $75, fridge $100, hospital bed $300, 302-983-1249

11.LF 4 window air conditioners 757-678-3230

12.Free 5 kittens to a good home 757-505-6456

13.LF someone to do plumbing work 757-710-2236

14.For sale desktop computer, laptop computer   757-694-5996

15.5 burner gas range $200 757-350-0333

 

