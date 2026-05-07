SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MAY 7, 2026

May 7, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.Estate/Liquidation sale Sat 9 and Sun 10. Everything in the house must go.
Furniture, hospital bed, kitchen ware, books and sheet Music, grandmother clock, too much to mention. 4120 Main Street Exmore For info call Chris at 757 709 5947.

2.FS complete 35-volume set leather bound Encyclopedia Britannica. Nassawadox. $100. (757) 607 6326 call or text.

3.FS 2007 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR $3,500 757 665 6161.

4.FS 4 emus. I do know 1 is female not sure on the rest. Can deliver if needed. Asking $300 per emu. Located in new church.  757-894-9719

 

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May 7, 2026, 8:07 pm
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