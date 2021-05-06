- LF truck or car reasonably price can need some work will even buy the car sitting in yard 6097804960
- Trailer, 7000 lb tandem with winch and spare tire. Less than 300 miles usage
$2400, 757-709-5528
- 2008 hyundai tucson runs and drives great $4300 4435235741
- Have a ford ranger pickup truck for sale call for price 4144454
- Large chest Freezer full of meat 400 dollars. Washer and dryer $200. Patio table $25. Small pantry cabinet $75. Wooden filing cabinet $50 7577100395
- 24 ft round above ground. Has pump, large sand filter and automatic chlorine inline dispenser. Everything included even some 3” chlorine tablets asking $500 or come look and make me an offer. You must take it apart and haul it away. Call anytime 757-710-8606
- Never used MAXXIS Atv tires, 2] 25x8x12, 2] 25x10x12, Lug Pattern 110. Came off a Honda Forman. All for $250.00. 7578943863
- Free-used dryer (works fine) and large microwave. Need to remove them ASAP. 3214311770
- Swap shop
- 2005 Harley Davidson sportster 883 $3500 obo 7577091572
- 2 cat carriers $8 each, Large dog crate $20, Lf someone to move sand in ward town area 4423366
- Colored tv $20 Eureka vacuum $20 Brand new extension cord $20 Lf microwave 7573312598
- Bullflax tread climber, Stationary bike with 25 pound wheel, Lf salt treated picnic table and bench 7578940113
- Treadmill pro form fully loaded $175, 2005 dodge stratus 7577108129
- Pair of trailer tires Carlisle 205 75 r14 $25 dollars a pair, Cross slide vase $70 2 kids bikes 16 inches excellent condition $15 each 7576654932
- Lf an experience Lf person to remove and install a dishwasher, K2 roomba vacuum brand new in box $170, Wooden crib with matress and fittings to go with it $40 good shape 4438801331
- Brand new four wheel handicap scooter hardly used 7577877969
- Ducane gas heater 100k btus comes with all parts for installation $700 obo, Multiple browning shotguns 7895030
- Lf for an acre or 2 of land between gargatha and ward town 7578944347
- Lf a round kerosene heater and small chest out freezer 8945700
- 7574143137 Looking for housing in the Delmarva area
- 98 Chevy Silverado pickup v8 motor runs and drives great 181k miles $3600, Brand new lawn mower battery $25 7094362
- Mitsubishi 9000 btu mini split ac system $250 4104300476
- 275 gallon oil tank 7578548608
- FREE brand new blue Queen sofa & large antique dining table w/ 8 chairs in okay condition 757-710-0961
- Crab steamer in excellent condition $25, 50 extra heavy duty tent pegs $3 each or $75 for all 757-787-7268
- First Edition Northampton County personal property tax books, LF mix breed puppy within age range of 8 weeks and 4 months 757-999-0083
- 275 gal oil tank $75 obo, 2 microwaves, TV stand $20 757-678-7483
