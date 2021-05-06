  1. LF truck or car reasonably price can need some work will even buy the car sitting in yard 6097804960
  2. Trailer, 7000 lb tandem with winch and spare tire. Less than 300 miles usage
    $2400, 757-709-5528
  3. 2008 hyundai tucson runs and drives great $4300 4435235741
  4. Have a ford ranger pickup truck for sale call for price 4144454
  5. Large chest Freezer full of meat 400 dollars. Washer and dryer $200. Patio table $25. Small pantry cabinet $75. Wooden filing cabinet $50 7577100395
  6. 24 ft round above ground. Has pump, large sand filter and automatic chlorine inline dispenser. Everything included even some 3” chlorine tablets asking $500 or come look and make me an offer. You must take it apart and haul it away. Call anytime 757-710-8606
  7. Never used MAXXIS Atv tires, 2] 25x8x12, 2] 25x10x12, Lug Pattern 110. Came off a Honda Forman. All for $250.00. 7578943863
  8. Free-used dryer (works fine) and large microwave. Need to remove them ASAP. 3214311770
  9. Swap shop
  10. 2005 Harley Davidson sportster 883 $3500 obo 7577091572
  11. 2 cat carriers $8 each, Large dog crate $20, Lf someone to move sand in ward town area 4423366
  12. Colored tv $20 Eureka vacuum $20 Brand new extension cord $20 Lf microwave 7573312598
  13. Bullflax tread climber, Stationary bike with 25 pound wheel, Lf salt treated picnic table and bench 7578940113
  14. Treadmill pro form fully loaded $175, 2005 dodge stratus 7577108129
  15. Pair of trailer tires Carlisle 205 75 r14 $25 dollars a pair, Cross slide vase $70 2 kids bikes 16 inches excellent condition $15 each 7576654932
  16. Lf an experience Lf person to remove and install a dishwasher, K2 roomba vacuum brand new in box $170, Wooden crib with matress and fittings to go with it $40 good shape 4438801331
  17. Brand new four wheel handicap scooter hardly used 7577877969
  18. Ducane gas heater 100k btus comes with all parts for installation $700 obo, Multiple browning shotguns 7895030
  19. Lf for an acre or 2 of land between gargatha and ward town 7578944347
  20. Lf a round kerosene heater and small chest out freezer 8945700
  21. 7574143137 Looking for housing in the Delmarva area
  22. 98 Chevy Silverado pickup v8 motor runs and drives great 181k miles $3600, Brand new lawn mower battery $25 7094362
  23. Mitsubishi 9000 btu mini split ac system $250 4104300476
  24. 275 gallon oil tank 7578548608
  25. FREE brand new blue Queen sofa & large antique dining table w/ 8 chairs in okay condition 757-710-0961
  26. Crab steamer in excellent condition $25, 50 extra heavy duty tent pegs $3 each or $75 for all 757-787-7268
  27. First Edition Northampton County personal property tax books, LF mix breed puppy within age range of 8 weeks and 4 months 757-999-0083
  28. 275 gal oil tank $75 obo, 2 microwaves, TV stand $20 757-678-7483
Broadwater Academy Ad