1.Push mower needs work $20, desktop pc $100 call 757-709-0923

2. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

3.Two bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent located in Atlantic, VA asking $750/month!!! Serious inquiries can call 757-894-3404 for an application!!!

4.1985 Volkswagen Cabriolet/Wolfsburg edition, 5 speed, silver in color $900.00 757-710-8868

5.1998 Toyota 4 runner runs and drives Great 266,000 miles v6 4×4 $3900 443-523-5741

6.LTB or rent a soil tamper 410-430-7128

7.Registered male wethered goat for sale 757-710-3192

8.LF push mower in good condition, Asparagus bunches $5 ea. 757-350-9698

9.French door stainless refrigerator, new in June 2022. 18.6 cu. Ft. Water inside, ice maker, have all paperwork. $1,000 Perfect condition. Call 757-678-7286

10.Looking for 3 tickets to ESCC graduation next weekend. 443-754-5596

11.61″ Yazoo zero turn mower $2,500, Quay on/off road motorcycle $1,500 757-894-5713

12.LF a free bulldog puppy or adult 757-607-6112

13.2000 Chevy 2500 pick up $2,800 302-519-1311

14.Shark upright vacuum $175 757-665-6313

15.LF a house to rent 757-894-0835

16.GE washing machine and microwave $200 757-678-2778

17.4 hp. Johnson outboard motor $400, 1996 Chevy Camero not running $1,500 757-709-0466

18.43″ color T.V. flat screen $140 757-709-1139

19.LF a car at a reasonable price $900-$1,000 757-350-0260

20.Cobalt blue sofa $300, rakes and shovels for sale, cedar hope chest 757-787-7969

21.Total gym $100 757-710-9391

22.Kitchen Aid 5 burner cook top $1,500 443-712-4910