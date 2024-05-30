SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MAY 30, 2024

1.Two fiberglass Werner Type 1A step ladders for sale 12 foot $200, 14 foot $350 757-894-0156

2.DVD’S FOR $5 DOLLARS A PIECE. CALL 757-693-0720

3.LF strawberries for sale prefer in Accomack county please call 757-665-4862

4.Three volumes ;catolgs of Rock Island Gun auction 2016 $40 James Madioson silver dollar 1809 1817 Andrew Jackson 1829 1837 $500.00 each Have a walk behind bush hog for sale $1,000 757-666-8622

5.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers. One left hand one right hand. $30 each. / Used golf balls. $50 for 300+ balls. 302-430-4645

6.1996 Kawasaki Ninja 250R motorcycle needs new battery. $450 firm comes with owners manual and clear title. Serious inquiries only please, call or text anytime 757-710-1927

7.LF A FREE TREADMILL. CALL 757-693-0720

8.2 bedroom “handyman rental” coming available to rent maybe as soon as July. Mobile home Located in Hallwood, Virginia. Anyone interested please give me a call/text at 757-709-9311. I will discuss further details.

9.42″ craftsman riding mower with kohler engine. Runs great, has loose steering. $200. Free standing three person outdoor swing with red cushions $40. Twin trundle bed– frame only (metal) $30. Call Dan 757-442-2465

10.Farm fresh brown eggs, $3.00 per dozen. Many 2XL men’s shirts, short and long sleeve, some new, will discuss price. Many pairs of metal dumbbells from 5 lbs to 40 lbs, will discuss price. Call or text 757-710-5943.

11.LTB used tires 265/70/16 757-787-2562

12.For sale horse riding equipment 757-710-2185

13.LF a dirt bike/motorcycle, pick up truck, dog kennel 757-694-5996

14.Girl’s 26″ 3 speed bike $60, Maytag dryer $65, infant/toddler crib $75 757-302-1010

15.Red sex link laying hens around a year old $10 per bird, Farm fresh eggs. 12 eggs $4 , Aluminum tool box for a full size truck. $75 757-894-9719

16.Set of new tires 225/60R16 $250 obo, set of rims/tires 225/55/16 for a Cadillac Escalade $250, set of factory rims for Ford Crown Vic/Mercury Marquis $100 757-710-1490