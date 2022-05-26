- 2 acres of land, has its well and septic permits and it’s been surveyed 9930036
- 7577098195 Vinyl album collection Wide variety of mostly rock 60s-90s Prefer to sell all together
- Air conditioner $20, Kitchen table $15, Baseball cards from 1989 $50 7577093835
- Dining room table seats 8-9 people $250 Generator that needs work $100, Set of bunk beds $150 7577772506
- 16 foot low aluminum boat 25 hp Yamaha motor comes with trailer great duck hunting boat 4102517341
- 1986 Ford F-150 pickup clean and runs good needs some work on the engine $1200 or best offer 6093728021
- Washer $100, Dryer $125, Fridge like new $225 firm 7099255
Elliptical reebok zx 1000 machine comes with fan and speakers $100 obo can deliver within reason. Set of chrome rims high glossy 20 inch 245 45 r20s $200 obo. Flip phones from Verizon Motorola $25 each or $40 together 7577101490
- Lf one bedroom apartment in Parksley 7577090138
- Lf washer 7576945844
- I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Looking for 12 bolt rear end for Chevy. Looking for 400 turbo transmission for Chevy. Looking 60ft extension. 7573509497
- Beautiful 7 week old kittens need a home, use litter box, raised in our home, very friendly. 7577877351
- 2 twin head halogen lights new in box..$40 each. Various Lenox porcelain.text for prices. Large mirror 4 ft by 3 ft..$100. 7577100132
