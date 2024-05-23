SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MAY 23, 2024

1.17 FT DURACRAFT ROBOTICALLY WELDED COMPLETELY,90 4 STROKE MERCURY WITH 120 HRSMERCURY SMART GAUGES,SS PROP,2 DEPTH FINDERS,BILGE PUMP,2 ROD OR GUN STORAGE BOXES IN FRONT,SIDE SEATS,SIDE CONSOLE.25 INCH TALL SIDE BOARDS,PUNCTURE PROOF LIFEITME WARRANTY.GALVANIZED TRAILER WITH YELLOW ROLLERS AND ELECTRIC WINCH.CAMO AND $1000 BUD BUDDY BLIND BOAT IS AN OUTSTANDING BOAT AND REALLLY ABLE AND SEA WORTHY.$15,500/OBO 757-894-9230

2.2011 Honda interstate 1300 motor cycle for sale 4,600 miles one owner garage kept asking $6,900.00 obo can text pictures call 757-710-2385

3.Queen size bed for sale it is part of the Property Brothers collection real wood dark stain and was bought from Haynes Furniture like new! I can send pictures! Asking $200. Antique oak kitchen table round in good shape! Make me a offer! 757-331-1911

4.14 ft. Aluminum skiff, 5.5 Evinrude motor, new gas tank, clear title $600 or best offer 757-709-8246

5.Brand New Teeter Fitspine X3 Inversion Table includes Comfort Cushion . Paid over $478.00, Asking $250.00 OBO. CALL 757-442-4443 AFTER 6:00PM

6.Desktop pc all in one $300, super Nintendo with games $200 obo, folk guitar with case $100, LF someone to fix moped call 757-709-0923

7.For sale Gold colored glass case w/Tinker Bell, crank operated ice cream maker 757-710-8042

8.New Husqvarna 525 weed trimmer and Stihl hedge trimmer $500, 1999 Ford R-150 w/14′ utility trailer $3,800, 1999 Sedona pick up $5,000 757-894-5713

9.One Mastercraft tire 215/60R16, like new, fits 01-07 Ford Taurus and Mercury Sable among others, $50 or best offer. Freestyle Libre 2 blood glucose monitor with charger, cord, etc. , brand new in sealed box, $100 or best offer. Many pairs of cast iron dumbells from 5 to 40 pounds, will discuss price. Can send pictures upon request. Call or text 757-710-5943.

10.LF someone to till a small garden, For sale 20’Grady White boat w/trailer 757-442-5009

11. LF a utility trailer to carry a zero turn mower, LF a pull start for a 5hp. Honda motor 757-710-8230

12.Pair of Thrush mufflers $80, Pair of nail guns $75, water pump fan for a 289 Ford engine $50 757-350-1160

13.LF a Chevy or Mopar car 1967-1971 804-436-7350

14.For sale 6’5″ camper shell 757-387-2044