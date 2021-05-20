- Lf house or trailer to rent in northern Accomack pet friendly call 894-1233
- Never Used 3-1/2 Cubic Foot Cement Mixer. Club Cadet 22 inch Pushmore Trimer. Thunderbay Y43 Earth Pole Auger Powerhead. Call 757-894-7175 for Prices and Pictures.
- 2004 Mazda pickup $1900
- I’m selling a 2003 Chrysler town and country van for 2,200 or best offer in good condition. 7579218021.
- LF a reliable used vehicle in the price range of up to $1000
- Catnapper PowerLift recliner-Preston 4850. Like New in Exmore. Best For tall person. Milton at 949-510-1606
- 19fr galvanized boat trailer had skids but they have been removed, supported a 19ft V hull boat, springs & hubs 8 yearnized part needs a little welding but it can be towed home like it is with no problem. Only $200 OBO No Title. Also 4 Boat Jack stands $99. Coleman Electric start gas generator. Needs carburetor comes with new one in the box. $250 OBO. Rolls on wheels. Chest Freezer 4ft long and 4ft high. Works fine Needs to go. Needs a little cleaning inside and out. $100 Call Anytime 757-710-8606
- A man in Tasley is looking for a roommate. If you are interested please call 757-710-4752.
- Very nice Bassett dining room set..table,4 chairs and lighted China cabinet..$350.00 obo..Other items and furniture for sale also. Must see to appreciate…make me an offer. Call or text me. 7578940675
- I have a Kenmore washer and dryer. I’m asking $250. 7577099670
- 9 x 7 garage door with tracks and rollers $100 7578948695
- Looking for a professional lawn maintenance company to take care of my yard. Cutting, edging, trimming. Biweekly 7578548728
- Riding mower craftsman 19.5 hp 7577877969
- Eureka vacuum $20, Color tv $15, Coffee maker $15 7573312598
- Lf a handy man to do bathroom remodeling 7578940113
- Treadmill $20, Lf someone to haul away stuff in a trailer 7877542
- Snapper riding mower 14 1/2 inch, Frame and motor are good, Deck is not too good 7578943196 Fulton wench for a trailer as well
- 3 axle equipment trailer for hauling tractors, 6 wheeler flatbed pickup 71008180
- Lf any junk or scrap metal, Burn barrels for sale 6782566
- Lf good used tires 265 70 r17, Lf 2 bedroom bungalow or house between Pocomoke to Salisbury for rent $650 month max, 1999 Mazda protégé 4 cylinder 138k miles best offer needs some minor work 4104228973
- Lf a motor that fits old rear engine riders on a snapper, must be electric start 7578943742
- Lf 4 8 lug wheels to fit 2006 3/4 ton Chevy pickup 7576945951
- 7579990169 14 foot boat trailer very good condition $200
- Large steamer truck and large carpenter box $100 for both, Lf old shotguns 3877506
- Jako pop out camper 206, top of the line great condition sleeps 8 people easily crank setup, outside screened in canopy $3200 7578243723
- 12 piece pan set $75 7576783393
