  1. Lf house or trailer to rent in northern Accomack pet friendly call 894-1233
  2.  Never Used 3-1/2 Cubic Foot Cement Mixer. Club Cadet 22 inch Pushmore Trimer.  Thunderbay Y43 Earth Pole Auger Powerhead. Call 757-894-7175 for Prices and Pictures.
  3. 2004 Mazda pickup $1900
  4. I’m selling a 2003 Chrysler town and country van for 2,200 or best offer in good condition. 7579218021.
  5. LF a reliable used vehicle in the price range of up to $1000
  6. Catnapper PowerLift recliner-Preston 4850. Like New in Exmore. Best For tall person. Milton at 949-510-1606
  7. 19fr galvanized boat trailer had skids but they have been removed, supported a 19ft V hull boat, springs & hubs 8 yearnized part needs a little welding but it can be towed home like it is with no problem. Only $200 OBO No Title. Also 4 Boat Jack stands $99. Coleman Electric start gas generator. Needs carburetor comes with new one in the box. $250 OBO. Rolls on wheels. Chest Freezer 4ft long and 4ft high. Works fine Needs to go. Needs a little cleaning inside and out. $100 Call Anytime 757-710-8606
  8. A man in Tasley is looking for a roommate. If you are interested please call 757-710-4752.
  9. Very nice Bassett dining room set..table,4 chairs and lighted China cabinet..$350.00 obo..Other items and furniture for sale also. Must see to appreciate…make me an offer. Call or text me. 7578940675
  10. I have a Kenmore washer and dryer. I’m asking $250. 7577099670
  11. 9 x 7 garage door with tracks and rollers $100 7578948695
  12. Looking for a professional lawn maintenance company to take care of my yard. Cutting, edging, trimming. Biweekly 7578548728
  13. Riding mower craftsman 19.5 hp 7577877969
  14. Eureka vacuum $20, Color tv $15, Coffee maker $15 7573312598
  15. Lf a handy man to do bathroom remodeling 7578940113
  16. Treadmill $20, Lf someone to haul away stuff in a trailer 7877542
  17. Snapper riding mower 14 1/2 inch, Frame and motor are good, Deck is not too good 7578943196 Fulton wench for a trailer as well
  18. 3 axle equipment trailer for hauling tractors, 6 wheeler flatbed pickup 71008180
  19. Lf any junk or scrap metal, Burn barrels for sale 6782566
  20. Lf good used tires 265 70 r17, Lf 2 bedroom bungalow or house between Pocomoke to Salisbury for rent $650 month max, 1999 Mazda protégé 4 cylinder 138k miles best offer needs some minor work 4104228973
  21. Lf a motor that fits old rear engine riders on a snapper, must be electric start 7578943742
  22. Lf 4 8 lug wheels to fit 2006 3/4 ton Chevy pickup 7576945951
  23. 7579990169 14 foot boat trailer very good condition $200
  24. Large steamer truck and large carpenter box $100 for both, Lf old shotguns 3877506
  25. Jako pop out camper 206, top of the line great condition sleeps 8 people easily crank setup, outside screened in canopy $3200 7578243723
  26. 12 piece pan set $75 7576783393
