SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MAY 2, 2024

1.FREE Fully electric, hi-low hospital bed frame and removable guardrails. For pick-up only. 202-803-1795
2.94 Ezgo golf car has new batteries comes with 2 chargers rear seat kit lifted $3500 443-523-5741
3.Gravely walk behind tractor with wagon/cart, Auger plow for garden, snow/dirt plow, bush hog. 8hp pull start Kohler Motor -Every thing works! $1200.00 OBO 757-894-1368
4.4 BEACH CHAIRS $40 DOLLARS FOR ALL 4. ALSO BIG UTILITY CART FOR $40 DOLLARS. CALL 757-693-0720
5.For Sale : Teeter Fitspine X3 Inversion Table Plus comfort cushion . Paid over $450.00 asking $250 or best offer. Only used a few times. Call 757-442.4443.
6.7 kittens FREE to a good home 757-505-6456
7.LF a care giver 757-710-4365
8.For sale camper shell, kerosene heater 757-387-2044
9.Whirlpool refrigerator $1,200 757-350-1972
10.LF someone to put siding on a house 757-678-6807
11.LF a handyperson for yard work, roofing work etc. 757-607-7706
12.Small outboard motors 8 hp. Evinrude, Yamaha motor both for $75 757-710-7146
13.2007 Dodge Ram pickup $3,000 757-666-9123
14.Wire for a camper $100, small propane bottles $10 ea. 757-442-5623
15.LF someone to weld a mower deck 717-578-0378
16.Dining room table $200, Rouge bass guitar $500, LF someone w/a mini Doberman Pincher to mate with her dog, LF someone to cut grass 757-678-3520
17.LF a mini van in good condition 757-815-1889