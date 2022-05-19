- Full size bed set complete $200 757-709-3696
- Marble top mini bar w/4 seats $400 757-894-7295
- 4 hp. Johnson outboard $400, 28 hp. Johnson outboard w/controls and console $600 757-709-0466
- Hard wood floor nailer 2 staples $400 607-437-4782
- Set of wheels/tires for a Ford R-150 6 lug 255/75R17 $100 757-710-5580
- LF heavy duty weight bench w/weights, LF sleeper sofa/leather couch or love seat 757-894-0113
- 2 Peavey speakers w/amp 757-694-8625
- Lost 14 ct. gold and diamond ring in Onley between Food Lion and Kendal’s 757-414-3461
- 2002 Lincoln Towne car $2,200, couch/love seat recliner $600 757-777-2506
- Canning jars 50 cents each 757-442-7784
- Porch furniture set $50 757-678-7830
- 5,000 BTU a/c unit $60, 8,000 BTU a/c unit $80, digital calipers $125 757-894-1937
- Men’s shirts $2 ea. 757-710-1025
- LF carpenter/handyman/brick mason 609-658-3777
