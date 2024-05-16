SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MAY 16, 2024

1.Small bed, 3 and a half feet by 6 feet, for a small child, metal framework headboard and footboard is like vines and leaves on it, metal needs a coat of spray paint on it, its free, text message or voicemail, 757-694-7975

2.Pride Go Go Elite Traverler 3 wheel scooter really good shape asking $500 obo. Batteries are two years old this month. Believe scooter may be a 2008 model no longer need call or text can send pictures 757-695-9301

3.Used Kenmore 5 cu ft commercial grade freezer. Good condition, running and works great.

Measures 27″ x 24″ x 34″ tall. Asking $125.00 for it. Located near Parksley. (757) 665-4597

4.Fresh farm eggs 30 for $10, Have aluminum tool box that goes across the bed of a full size truck $75, I’m looking for a yard vac to suck up leaves and cut grass behind the mower. 757-894-9719

5.LF a rabbit or puppy 757-694-5996

6.10″ Delta table saw, 10″ Delta radial saw $75 each 757-894-1937

7.LF a pull start for a Honda 160 cycle, LF garage door opener 757-710-8230

8. f/s Intex swimming pool 18ft 9ft 54in in excellent used for 3 summers no longer needed comes with 2 pumps some chemicals to get started and some floats and a ladder cost over 1800. new bring help heavy boxed up ready to go 600.00 757 993 0490

9.LF a garden tiller call aft. 5:30 757-854-8646

10.20″Welcraft boat, 150 hp. Suzuki motor with 30 hrs. 21′ trailer $16,500 call Jim at 757-331-0315

11.1998 Chevy Corvette 36,000 miles $19,500 804-436-7350

12.Brown eggs $3 doz., 7 chicks 2-$10 all 7 $30 757-665-6279

12.For sale set of jeep rims w/tires 205/75R16 757-693-2481