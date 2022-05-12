- 2007 Volkswagon Passat Wagon needs work $1,600.00 CASH 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine
- LF place to rent ASAP, LF a cheap work truck, LF dual axle car trailer 302-519-1311
- Queen size Posture Pedic mattress $100 like new 757-442-2248
- Electric weed eater $25, Lg microwave $75, Electric range $125 757-678-6089
- 2004 Harley Davidson Fat Boy $5,000, LF help cleaning out a shed 757-694-8768
- LF 5′ Bush Hog w/3pt. hitch 757-442-7889
- Stihl weed eater $150 757-709-1522
- 8’ooo BTU a/c $150, Twin bed set $75 757-709-0368
- Used tires 15″-16″-17″ 757-442-5009
- 4 hp. Johnson outboard motor $400, 28 hp. Johnson outboard w/controls $500 may trade for outboard w/tiller 757-709-0466
- LF help to install an above ground pool liner 757-414-0276
- LF a pontoon for a pontoon boat, LF 1/3 of a sheet of marine plywood 757-665-5506
- LF washing machine 757-694-5844
- LF front bumper assembly for a 2011 Ford Expedition 757-894-5321
