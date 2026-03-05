SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MARCH 5, 2026

1.LF a free hospital bed with the mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Need ASAP. Call 757-693-0720

2.FS Maytag 24-inch portable dishwasher, in good condition. The rack tines are rusty, but it works perfectly. White, with butcher block top, looks good. Taken out of service last month, because I updated. Located near Cape Charles, where you can pick up for $80, or I can deliver anywhere from Kiptopeake to Onley for $100. 757 695 0294

3.FS 1 brand-new queen-size box spring. 8 inches thick. $25. 609-658-3784

4.FS Bee keeping 3 box hive and starter kit. $200. Suite, smoker, tools. 757 694 8803

5.2004 Ford F-150 access cab. Leather interior in good condition. 197 thousand miles. $5,500. 757-710-4182. Located in the Onley area.

6.FS (2) 29-gallon Aquarium fish/reptile tanks for sale with stands; one stand is a cabinet style the other is painted 2x4s Tanks are 30in. x 12in. x 18in. Tanks have some accessories first come buyers choose what accessories you want. 1) 37-gallon Aquarium/reptile tank 30in. x 12in. x 22.75in. 757 693 2476.

7.LF A 3- OR 4-BEDROOM HOUSE OR TRAILER TO RENT 757 709 2321

8.LF A KNEE SCOOTER 757 894 7003

9.LF A SMALL PUPPY, MALE/FEMALE, TO GIVE TO AN ELDERLY WOMAN. 757 894 0413

10.FS 6 HP MERCURY 4 STROKE OUTBOARD $1,700, 2021 ENCLOSED TRAILER 8X20 $7,900, AND SCHRADE CUTTERY DUCK STAMP KNIVES. 6 CASES. $550 FOR ALL 6 CASES. 631 774 3739