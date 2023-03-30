1.Frigidaire electric dryer heavy duty works great 150.00 or best offer 585-754-0192

2.1998 Chevrolet Silverado 4×4 164,000 . $700. Come drive it. 757-442-6527

3.1- Acre of Land for sale in the Trehernville area, Also 400 Turbo-Hydromatic Transmission for sale 757-678-6910

4.For sale 13 pairs of Air Jordan shoes, antique pedal sewing machine 757-894-2206

5.LF cheap minivan/car, LF RV to live in 410-422-8973

6.Gold Pocomoke City Fire Dept. pin $75 757-665-4932

7.11 qts. 5W20 motor oil w/filter $50, 3 8′ fluorescent lights $30 757-442-5513

8.1994 Oldsmobile $2,500, Pop up camper no title $1,000, dining room set $200 757-777-2506

9.2 pair of Air Jordans j-1 size 12 and J-4 size 10 $75 each pair 757-710-5507

10.Girls Mini-mouse baking set with all extras, boy’s toys $75 757-442-5370

11.1988 Jeep Wrangler Chevy 350 V8, T18 4 speed transmission, has rust, 1993 Jeep Wrangler 2.5 4 cyl. 5 speed, has rust. both start run and drive. no titles. 2,500.00 for both. 757-665-4013