SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MARCH 26, 2026

1.LF a garden utility cart.757 387 2114

2.FS Sauder 60″ drop leaf sewing cabinet, cherry finish, excellent cond. Will deliver on E. Shore. $150. 757-387-7514

3.3 Bedroom, 1 and half bath house for rent in Hallwood. Serious inquiries only please. Call or text after 4pm 757-894-3188

4.FS Plastic Thomas the Train Set with over 100 pieces. $15.00. Do not have pictures of set assembled. Valued at $40.00, Call 757 710 8835.

5.FS Gray lift chair barely used. Excellent condition paid $1200 new and selling for $200 just to make room for new chair. 757 710 0682.

6.FS AN EXTRA-LARGE BIRD CAGE, FOR A COCKATIEL OR LARGER PARROT. 6 FEET TALL, 32 INCHES ACROSS. $150. CALL 757 350 0349 (EXMORE).

7.FS A PAIR OF JORDAN SNEAKERS, SIZE 10, $50 757 709 0093