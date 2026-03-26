SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MARCH 26, 2026

March 26, 2026
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1.LF a garden utility cart.757 387 2114

2.FS Sauder 60″ drop leaf sewing cabinet, cherry finish, excellent cond. Will deliver on E. Shore. $150. 757-387-7514

3.3 Bedroom, 1 and half bath house for rent in Hallwood. Serious inquiries only please. Call or text after 4pm 757-894-3188

4.FS Plastic Thomas the Train Set with over 100 pieces. $15.00. Do not have pictures of set assembled. Valued at $40.00, Call 757 710 8835.

5.FS Gray lift chair barely used. Excellent condition paid $1200 new and selling for $200 just to make room for new chair.    757 710 0682.

6.FS AN EXTRA-LARGE BIRD CAGE, FOR A COCKATIEL OR LARGER PARROT. 6 FEET TALL, 32 INCHES ACROSS.  $150. CALL 757 350 0349 (EXMORE).

7.FS A PAIR OF JORDAN SNEAKERS, SIZE 10, $50 757 709 0093

 

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Local Weather

March 26, 2026, 2:53 pm
Clear sky
SW
Clear sky
72°F
13 mph
Apparent: 71°F
Pressure: 1015 mb
Humidity: 49%
Winds: 13 mph SW
Windgusts: 43 mph
UV-Index: 4.74
Sunrise: 6:57 am
Sunset: 7:19 pm
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